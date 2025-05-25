Questions mount as organization responsible for Gaza aid shuts down

The Swiss-based Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) is shutting down its operations before distributing any food in Gaza, as scrutiny mounts and Swiss authorities weigh a potential criminal investigation into the organization.

A GHF spokesperson confirmed the closure Sunday in a statement to the Israeli investigative outlet Shomrim. Humanitarian aid distribution in Gaza will now proceed solely through a U.S.-registered entity also using the GHF name .

GHF drew international attention earlier this month following a series of critical reports about its food assistance plan for Gaza. The program was denounced by the United Nations and several aid organizations, who cited a lack of transparency around the group’s formation, funding sources and distribution methods. Critics argued the initiative would not meaningfully address widespread food shortages in the enclave.

Recent investigations by The New York Times and The Washington Post suggested the food program may have originated from Israel and was being carried out via foreign-registered charities to obscure its source. Earlier Sunday, Shomrim and Israeli news site Ynet reported that GHF had been facing internal turmoil, including the resignation of one of its three listed board members.

David Kohler, the only Swiss national on the board, stepped down two weeks ago, according to documents reviewed by Shomrim. Kohler, an attorney, is affiliated with Alpina Fiduciaries, a boutique wealth management firm serving high-net-worth clients — an unusual background for a humanitarian organization.

Documents also name Nate Mook, the former CEO of international aid group World Central Kitchen, as GHF’s founder. But in an interview with the Financial Times last week, Mook distanced himself from the foundation and said he is not on its board. Both Kohler and Mook declined requests for comment from Shomrim.

In Switzerland, a legal complaint was recently filed accusing GHF of lacking neutrality and potentially supporting the forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza. Swiss authorities are reportedly considering opening a criminal investigation. GHF said it adheres to humanitarian principles and does not support the forced relocation of civilians.

According to the organization, both the Swiss and Delaware-based GHF entities are now being permanently dissolved. The group’s work will continue through a third organization, registered in the United States in February under the same name.

“This is the only legal entity through which GHF currently operates and will continue to operate,” the spokesperson said, identifying the founder of the U.S.-based organization as American attorney Loik Henderson.