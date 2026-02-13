Ashdod refinery disaster: Suspicion oxygen tanks were mislabeled, may have contained toxic substance

The Labor Ministry’s Safety Administration on Friday morning updated clients of the company that supplied oxygen tanks to the Ashdod refinery, where two employees died, initially suspected of suffocating due to a lack of oxygen, that tanks stamped “oxygen” were found to contain a different substance, possibly a toxic one. The development was first reported by ynet.
Nitzan Goichman and Irina Radchuk, both chemical engineers who worked at the refinery, collapsed and died in the incident. Following the discovery, Hezi Schwartzman, head of the Safety Administration at the Labor Ministry, ordered that the Health Ministry be notified immediately of all tank locations. At the same time, inspectors contacted all sites where the tanks were identified. The administration said its actions are being coordinated with police.
In a statement, the Safety Administration said: “The oxygen tanks were supplied by the company ‘Salem Yaakov and Sons.’ Following the incident, the Safety Administration located several additional tanks supplied by the company that contain oxygen gas, but the physical stamp on the tank does not match the type of gas actually inside. This situation poses a safety risk and could lead to misuse or operational error.”
The Safety Administration issued immediate instructions: “All oxygen tanks in your possession must be inspected. Check whether there is full correspondence between the type of gas, oxygen, and the stamp on the tank’s shoulder. If a tank is identified where the stamp does not match the gas content, or if there is any uncertainty, it is strictly forbidden to use it. The tank must be clearly marked with a sign reading ‘Do not use, return for inspection’ and separated from other valid tanks. The safety officer or warehouse manager must be notified immediately to consolidate the tanks and return them to the supplier for comprehensive inspection and recalibration.”
The National Institute of Forensic Medicine in Abu Kabir has not yet determined the cause of death of the two women. Police are examining all possible directions, including whether negligence led to the disaster. No suspects have been arrested so far.
Irina Radchuk, 52, a resident of the city who perished in the disaster, had worked at the refinery as a laboratory examiner since 2018. She is survived by her husband and daughter. Her husband, Victor, said: “There wasn’t a day when we weren’t together. We were never apart. Every day we have been together for 30 years. Irina is an angel.” He added: “Irina was a chemical engineer, a smart woman with a master’s degree and 30 years of experience. In Ukraine, she managed a laboratory at a large company.”
The second employee who died was Nitzan Goichman, 39, also a city resident, who worked at the refinery as a laboratory examiner. She is survived by her husband and three children. Her brother, Gil Chen, said: “She was an exemplary sister, the one who always brought the whole family together at events, holidays and birthdays. She was a devoted mother and an even more devoted sister.” He added: “We were not familiar with every detail of her role, but she examined materials entering the country. We still have no idea what happened, but what is certain is that there was negligence. How do two women go to work and end up dead? We are in shock and did not expect this to happen. She is still at the forensic institute. We have not yet set a date for the funeral.”
Riki Chen, Nitzan’s mother, eulogized her on Facebook: “With deep sorrow, immense grief and a broken heart, my heart is shattered into pieces over the tragic and untimely death of my beloved and special daughter, who passed away while performing her duties in the disaster at the Ashdod refinery. Nitzan was a devoted and loving mother to three amazing children, a wonderful wife, an exceptional sister and a cherished and special daughter.”