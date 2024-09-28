IDF targets senior member of Hezbollah intelligence, in Dahieh strike

The IDF said on Saturday evening that it carried out a targeted attack on Hassan Khalil Yassin, a senior member of Hezbollah's intelligence array.
"Yassin stood at the head of a department responsible for the identification of civilian and military targets, on the northern border and deep within Israeli territory," the military said in a statement. "As part of his role, Yassin collaborated with all of Hezbollah's offensive units, was personally involved in the planning of terror attacks that were executed during the war against Israeli civilians and soldiers, and planned additional attacks to be carried out in the coming days."
The Air Force also carried out strikes in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley after targeting Hezbollah assets in South Lebanon, Beirut and the Lebanon Mountains to the north.
In total, some 3,500 bombs were dropped on Lebanon in the past week. The IDF said it had more surprises for Hezbollah in store and aims to diminish the terror group's military capabilities. "We are now focused on strangling Hezbollah and are fully prepared to face Iran and its proxies including in Syria," the IDF said.
Earlier, the Homefront Command announced restrictions on crowd sizes in central Israel, limiting them to no more than 1,000 people in any given location. A missile fired from Yemen targeted central Israel including the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, the central plains and the Ben-Gurion airport. It was intercepted by the IDF's aerial defenses before entering Israeli airspace.