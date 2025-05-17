Lebanon in shock after popular singer accused working with Mossad

Lebanese authorities have arrested Mohammad Al-Saleh, a religious singer accused of spying for Israel , according to Lebanese and Saudi media reports.

Al-Saleh, described as a charismatic religious singer with strong social connections, is alleged to have worked with Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency . Saudi broadcaster Al-Hadath reported that he is the brother of a Hezbollah fighter killed during recent fighting and the son of a Hezbollah commander .

Lebanese officials have confirmed his arrest but released few details. A military court judge charged him with “collaborating with the Israeli enemy and involvement in the killing of Lebanese civilians for money,” according to Lebanese media.

Reports say Al-Saleh was initially questioned over financial fraud allegations. But after his phone was examined, authorities found suspicious communications with Israeli agents, leading to the espionage charges.

According to Al-Hadath, Al-Saleh suffered major financial losses in the stock market and fell into debt, which pushed him to seek a way out. During his contacts with Mossad, he reportedly claimed to have been a member of Hezbollah’s Unit 4100, undergoing training and carrying out missions in Lebanon and Syria. He allegedly provided sensitive information about Hezbollah leaders and key figures in exchange for roughly $23,000, paid in several installments.

The Saudi report also claims Al-Saleh used his close ties with the children of senior Hezbollah officials to gather intelligence on their activities. He reportedly gave Israel locations of Hezbollah command centers targeted in the war, contributing to strikes that killed dozens of operatives and commanders. His relationship with Israel is said to have begun in October 2024, around the time of the Israeli military’s ground operations in southern Lebanon.

One Arab media outlet reported that Al-Saleh discussed with Mossad the types of motorcycles used by Hezbollah fighters—information that could help carry out targeted attacks similar to previous operations. That report also said his initial contact with Mossad was made from Iraq and that he operates within a wider network.

A message attributed to Al-Saleh, revealed in reports, described the types of motorcycles Hezbollah uses and noted restrictions on their use in mountainous and border areas to access secret locations.

The Lebanese news site Al-Janoubia, known for its opposition to Hezbollah, said the arrest sparked outrage among Hezbollah supporters, who shared photos of Al-Saleh alongside Hezbollah fighters killed since October 2023, following the Hamas attack on Israel.

In Beirut’s Dahiya district—a Hezbollah stronghold—a gallows was reportedly set up as part of a campaign against alleged Israeli agents. Al-Saleh is accused of providing Israel with names of new Hezbollah leaders who replaced those killed, a breach described as a serious security threat by Lebanese reports.

Details and credibility of the case remain unclear but it is expected to continue drawing attention in Lebanon. Ali Shuaib, a journalist for Hezbollah’s Al-Manar network, posted on Telegram saying the arrest was “the crime of one individual” but acknowledged that “it’s natural for Israeli intelligence to try to infiltrate Hezbollah” and that the spy “came from within their ranks.”

Shuaib condemned the accused as a traitor, saying, “Shame on those agents who have no religion or faith, while many others sacrifice themselves to protect their pride and honor.”