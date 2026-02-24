Israel breaks with US, backs Ukrainian UN resolution in rare show of support

The United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday approved a Ukrainian-drafted resolution calling for a “just and lasting peace” based on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and demanding Russia’s immediate withdrawal as well as the return of civilians and children forcibly transferred or deported to Russian territory.

The resolution, submitted on the fourth anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine , passed with 107 countries voting in favor, 12 against and 51 abstaining. Israel voted in favor, while the United States abstained.

2 View gallery US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Shalev Shalom, STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP, Mandel NGAN / AFP )

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar instructed Israel’s UN delegation to support the Ukrainian proposal, a clear pro-Ukraine step that is not seen as self-evident for Israel. Since taking office, Sa’ar has advanced a pro-Ukraine line and visited the country in July last year.

During that visit, Sa’ar met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. The sides agreed to hold a strategic dialogue regarding the Iranian threat.

“My heart is with the families who lost their loved ones, my prayers with the wounded,” Sa’ar said during the visit last year. “We know what it is to be under attack — with family, with children. We condemn Russia’s attacks against civilians. We call for a stable and sustainable peace that will ensure Ukraine’s security. Israel is committed to supporting Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. We were the first country to open a field hospital in Ukraine . We have transferred generators, food, water and winter equipment.”

In recent months, Kyiv has also taken steps seen as supportive of Israel. Among other moves, it has spoken out explicitly against Iran, designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization and abstained in a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Sa’ar announced Tuesday that Israel would donate 117 generators to the Kyiv region following a conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart.

2 View gallery Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar meet in Kyiv ( Photo: Shlomi Amsalem/GPO )

The resolution adopted Tuesday states that the General Assembly notes “with concern that the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation has persisted for four years and continues to have devastating and long-lasting consequences for Ukraine and for regional and global stability.” It reaffirms the Assembly’s “strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, extending to its territorial waters.”

It also expresses “grave concern at the continued and intensified attacks by the Russian Federation against civilians, civilian objects and critical energy infrastructure, and the grave deterioration of the humanitarian situation.” The assembly welcomes efforts by the United States, European countries and others to end the war and calls for an immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

The resolution reiterates the call for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in accordance with international law and the UN Charter. It also calls for a full exchange of prisoners of war, the release of all unlawfully detained persons and the return of detainees and civilians forcibly transferred or deported, including children, as a significant confidence-building measure.

In addition, the General Assembly decided to temporarily adjourn its 11th Emergency Special Session and authorized the president of the General Assembly to resume the meeting at the request of member states.

In a statement issued after abstaining from the vote, the United States said: "The Russia-Ukraine war must end now. Under President Trump’s leadership, the United States continues to devote energy and effort at the highest levels to bring both Russia and Ukraine closer to a negotiated agreement that will finally end the bloodshed and destruction.

"Ending the war, of course, is the right thing to do, but no one is suggesting it will be easy. It will require sacrifices and compromises. In this regard, the United States calls on everyone to do all in their power to lower the rhetoric and engage in good faith.

"Our dedicated negotiators have a keen sense of the realities on the ground as they continue to work with the parties to forge an agreement on the outstanding issues in the most expeditious manner possible.

"The United States welcomes, of course, the call for an immediate ceasefire. As we’ve said, this resolution also includes language that is likely to distract from ongoing negotiations, rather than support discussion of the full range of diplomatic avenues that may pave the way to that durable peace. For this reason, the United States called for a vote on the two paragraphs and ultimately chose to abstain on the resolution.