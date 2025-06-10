Ordered to photograph Iron Dome, minister's home: Israeli teen suspected of spying for Iran

Investigators say boy was contacted in recent weeks by Iranian operatives through the Telegram messaging app and was offered money to carry out a series of tasks

Roi Rubinstein|
Israeli police have arrested a 13-year-old boy on suspicion of spying for Iran, authorities said Tuesday.
Investigators said the boy was contacted in recent weeks by Iranian operatives through the Telegram messaging app and was offered money to carry out a series of tasks. Police said he complied with some of the requests, including spraying graffiti at several locations around Tel Aviv. He was allegedly paid through a digital wallet.
(Photo: Amit Shabi)
Authorities said the boy was also asked to photograph the Iron Dome air defense system and the home of Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, but did not carry out those assignments. He was additionally instructed to set fire to electrical cabinets, though it's unclear if he attempted to do so.
The boy, a Tel Aviv resident, admitted to the actions during questioning and expressed remorse, saying he only later understood the significance of what he had been asked to do.
He has been placed under house arrest for five days as the investigation continues.
