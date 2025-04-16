Anti-Israel NGO files arrest warrant for Gideon Sa’ar during UK visit

The Hind Rajab Foundation, a Brussels-based NGO known for targeting Israeli soldiers over alleged war crimes, filed a request Wednesday for a UK arrest warrant against Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, accusing him of war crimes during Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.
The group claims Sa’ar was involved in the “siege” of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza in late 2024, where the facility’s director, Hossam Abu Safiya, was allegedly “kidnapped and tortured.” Abu Safiya was arrested by Israeli forces in December on suspicion of Hamas affiliation during a broader IDF raid on the hospital.
According to the organization, it has submitted an official request to the UK’s attorney general to pursue a formal arrest warrant for Sa’ar. It also filed a complaint with London’s Metropolitan Police. The foundation alleges Sa’ar “aided and abetted the use of torture and serious violations of international law, including killings and widespread destruction of property.” The arrest request, it said, is supported by unnamed parties and testimony from doctors currently or previously active in Gaza.
Sa’ar met on Tuesday in London with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy. According to his office, the two discussed “a range of regional issues, with a focus on the Iranian nuclear threat,” as well as negotiations to release Israeli hostages held in Gaza and efforts to strengthen bilateral ties between Israel and the UK.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
“As a senior member of Israel’s Security Cabinet alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—who is himself wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes—Sa’ar is deeply involved in collective decisions that have led to mass civilian casualties following the events of October 7,” the foundation said. It further argued that “his central role in shaping and defending Israel’s military policy makes him a key figure in a leadership responsible for a campaign deemed by legal experts to bear characteristics of genocide.”
The Hind Rajab Foundation, named after a young Palestinian girl allegedly killed by Israeli fire in the early months of the war, was founded in September 2024. It is a branch of the March 30 Movement, which has pursued legal action against Israeli soldiers for more than three decades.
The foundation gathers publicly available data on IDF soldiers—including details of their military involvement—with the goal of initiating legal proceedings against them abroad. It has so far filed lawsuits against dozens of Israeli soldiers in eight different countries. In addition, the group has submitted information to the International Criminal Court (ICC) regarding alleged war crimes committed by over 1,000 Israeli soldiers and officers during operations in Gaza and Lebanon.