Israeli officials accuse Red Cross of delaying prisoner release

Israeli officials involved in the release of Palestinian prisoners from Ofer Prison as part of the hostage-prisoner exchange deal accused Red Cross representatives late on Sunday of intentionally delaying the process to extend it past the agreed-upon timeline.

Israel initially intended to release the prisoners shortly after the hostages were returned. Despite the setback, the issue was resolved with a considerable delay early on Monday, and the prisoners were ultimately released more than seven hours after the hostages had returned to Israeli soil.

Israeli Prison Service (IPS) officials attributed the delay to routine medical checks and Red Cross supervision required for the prisoners’ transfer. However, as midnight approached, Israeli officials claimed the move aimed to portray Israel as failing to uphold its commitments under the agreement. The matter has been referred to Israeli security authorities for investigation.

Under the terms of the deal, 90 Palestinian prisoners are slated for release, including 69 women and 21 men. Red Cross officials have yet to respond to the allegations.

At Ofer Prison, where the prisoners were gathered under tight security involving 1,500 security personnel, tensions mounted among inmates. Some banged on doors and shouted in frustration. Outside the prison, police and Border Police forces dispersed dozens of protesters attempting to storm the facility, arresting three individuals. Demonstrators also tried to block roads leading to the prison, but officers preemptively secured key routes.

Of the 90 prisoners, 78 were slated for release at the Beitunia checkpoint near Ramallah, while 12 from East Jerusalem were transferred to the Russian Compound detention facility in Jerusalem before returning home. While Israeli authorities plan to suppress public celebrations in East Jerusalem, they acknowledge they cannot prevent festivities in Palestinian Authority territories.

In Beitunia, Palestinian crowds waving Hamas and Hezbollah flags gathered in anticipation of the release. Photos of slain Hamas leaders, including Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar , were displayed, prompting clashes with Israeli forces, who deployed tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The prisoners being released include individuals convicted of incitement, affiliation with terror groups and attempted terrorist attacks. Among them are minors involved in significant terror incidents, including a 15-year-old who carried out a shooting in Jerusalem’s City of David and a 17-year-old who injured two people in an attack in the capital's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. High-profile detainees include A'blaa Saadat, wife of Popular Front leader Ahmed Saadat, and Khalida Jarrar , a senior Popular Front figure linked to the 2019 murder of Israeli teen Rina Shnerb .

The release has heightened concerns among Israeli settlers about a potential wave of renewed terrorism. The IDF has bolstered its presence along major routes and stated its intent to act decisively against any attempts by released prisoners to reestablish terror networks. “We will identify any activity and respond with force to suspected terror actions,” said a senior security official.

The release is part of the first phase of a broader exchange deal, under which Israel is expected to release nearly 2,000 prisoners for 33 Israeli hostages.