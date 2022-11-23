Search for Jerusalem bomb terrorist ongoing as Israel hunts for intel

Security forces have been conducting a manhunt after the terrorists that carried out the twin blast attacks in Jerusalem on Wednesday morning , and are still scavenging for intel on the incident.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Meanwhile, thousands of police officers are spread throughout Jerusalem and Jenin in heightened alertness.

3 View gallery The scene of the blast in Jerusalem ( Photo: Yoav Dudkevitch )

At the end of a security assessment, Prime Minister Yair Lapid made a statement in which he sent his condolences to the family of the murdered teenager Aryeh Shchupak : "A boy who did nothing wrong to anyone in the world and was murdered only because he is a Jew.

"I sent my regards for recovery and healing to the wounded," Lapid continued. "This event is a different in nature from what we saw in the the last years. Widespread intel efforts are being made right now to expose the horrid terrorists, to expose those who stood behind them and those who provided them with weaponry."

Lapid made a promise directed at Israeli citizens, that they "will reach them," and that attempting to hide or escape would not help them get away. "If they resist they will be taken down. If not, we will exhaust the full severity of the law with them."

3 View gallery The scene of the blast in Jerusalem ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

Initial insights amongst the security directorate believe that several terrorists are responsible for the blasts, and they were likely familiar with the area. According to the suspicions, the terrorists waited for the bus stops to be packed with civilians before detonating the explosives they had planted from afar.

The explosives were seemingly relatively small, given most of the injuries were caused by nails and shrapnel that hit people standing nearby.

The security officials also believe that the motive for the attack was issues surrounding the Temple Mount and Jerusalem, and unrelated to other ongoing matters.

Lapid also mentioned the capturing of the Israeli national Tiran Feru's body , who died in a car accident in the West Bank and was taken by the al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigade terrorist organization on Wednesday from the hospital he was evacuated to in Jenin.

3 View gallery Tiran Feru

"I spoke today with Tiran's father. According to the family's testimony, the capturers entered the hospital, disconnected a child that was fighting form his life from the machines, and captured his body.