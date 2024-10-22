Major (res.) Aviram Hariv fell in battle in South Lebanon

The 42-year old officer, a deputy battalion commander is survived by his wife and six children; was rabbi at the girl's seminary in the West Bank settlement of Dolev, where he lived 

Elisha Ben Kimon, Yoav Zitun|
The IDF stated that Major (res.) Aviram Hariv, 42, from Dolev, deputy commander of Battalion 9308 in the Alon Brigade, was killed in battle in southern Lebanon. He was killed in an encounter in the western sector.
Major (res.) Aviram Hariv
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Hariv, who also served as the rabbi of the Dolev Ulpana (an only-girls religious high school), left behind his wife Ayelet and six children: Ahinoam, 18, Ziv, 15, Shahar, 11, Uri, 9, Amit, 7, and Ivri, 4.
"The nation has lost a great educator who took the values ​​he taught to the battlefield. A man of the book," Binyamin regional council mayor Israel Gantz said. " We embrace dear Ayelet and the six beloved children. Rabbi Aviram leaves us with a great void and a great will to continue to victory for the revival of the people of Israel."
Master Sergeant (res.) Saar Eliad Navarsky
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Hariv is the third fallen soldier that the IDF announced on Tuesday. Master Sergeant (res.) Saar Eliad Navarsky, aged 27, from Tel Aviv fell in the fighting in the north. He served in the Artillery Corps. Earlier, the IDF said that Staff Sergeant Yishai Mann, 21, a soldier in the Nahal Brigade's 50th Battalion, from Mitzpe Yeriho, was killed in a road accident while on duty near the Gaza Strip.
Staff Sergeant Yishai Mann
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Since the outbreak of the war, the names of 752 fallen soldiers have been named, 356 of them since the ground maneuver in the Gaza Strip began on October 27 last year. Overall, 56 of the soldiers were killed in operational accidents.
