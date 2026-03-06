Watch: Iranian TV reporter flees live on air as Israeli strike hits again

An Iranian state television reporter broadcasting live from a destroyed neighborhood in Tehran to show damage from recent strikes was forced to flee after explosions erupted nearby during the live report, footage showed.

The correspondent for Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting was reporting from the scene of residential destruction in Tehran when additional blasts struck the area, apparently from renewed Israeli airstrikes.

Israeli airstrike on Tehran caught during Iranian state TV live broadcast

The incident occurred as the IDF carried out its 14th wave of strikes on Tehran since the start of the war. Israeli and U.S. attacks have continued across Iran in recent days.

Iran’s Iranian Red Crescent Society said the strikes have damaged 3,643 civilian sites nationwide, including 3,090 homes, 528 commercial and service centers, 14 medical facilities and nine Red Crescent centers.

2 View gallery Israeli airstrikes across Tehran overnight Friday

On Thursday, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and U.S. Central Command chief Adm. Brad Cooper both announced that the conflict had entered what they described as the “next phase.”

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the combined capabilities of the United States and Israel were “immense — and still building.”

Hegseth said the United States’ timeline is “ours and ours alone” and the U.S. possesses an “iron-clad will,” in reference to operations against Iran.