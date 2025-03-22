As Israel renews attacks, Hamas shifts to guerrilla warfare and decentralized rule

Israel’s return to combat in Gaza this week, marked by a sudden wave of airstrikes on Hamas targets, signaled a shift from diplomatic stalemate to military escalation —and a recognition that Israel’s broader war aims remain far from realized.

The renewed offensive, which ended a tenuous ceasefire on Wednesday night, came after more than two weeks of negotiations that failed to yield the release of hostages held by Hamas. Israeli leaders have insisted that only force can bring results, and now appear to be expanding the focus from battlefield gains to the group’s political leadership.

Among the first to be targeted was Issam al-Da’alis, the head of Hamas’s de facto government in Gaza. While it remains unclear whether he was killed or injured, the move highlights Israel’s intent to undermine not only Hamas’s armed wing but its governing apparatus as well—a goal Israeli officials have stated since the early weeks of the war.

Yet even after months of fighting, Hamas continues to operate. Its ability to adapt tactically—shifting from organized command structures to decentralized leadership, and from large-scale rocket fire to guerrilla warfare—has allowed the group to survive under intense pressure.

Following the death of Hamas’s top leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, in an Israeli strike earlier in the war, the group transitioned to a leadership council model. That shift, according to sources quoted by Reuters, was designed to avoid dependence on a single figure. Facing Israel’s cyber and electronic surveillance capabilities, Hamas operatives turned to low-tech communication methods, including handwritten notes and human couriers.

Throughout the conflict, al-Da’alis reportedly continued managing civil affairs in the Strip , ensuring salaries were paid to public employees and moving covertly between institutions. One associate described him traveling on foot or by vehicle, using handwritten notes to coordinate activities. “Imagine trying to distribute salaries across Gaza while tanks and warplanes are in the sky,” the source said.

On Friday, Hamas’s internal security wing announced the execution of a man accused of collaborating with Israeli intelligence—an act that underscored the group’s continued grip on internal law enforcement, even amid heavy bombardment.

Still, questions remain about the durability of that control and whether Hamas’s civil structure can withstand continued Israeli pressure. In comments to the Saudi-owned Asharq Al-Awsat, Hamas sources expressed confidence that their administrative systems would be rebuilt, just as their military wing has regrouped after previous blows. “Palestinian factions have endured hits for decades,” one official said. “They remain strong.”

In recent statements, Hamas leaders have suggested they would consider stepping away from day-to-day governance in Gaza—but not from their armed capabilities. According to reports, the group’s leadership sees a return to pre-Oct. 7 conditions as a temporary necessity that would allow it to eventually transfer power to the Palestinian Authority or a consensus government under a broader national agreement. They also hinted at holding additional bargaining chips beyond the remaining hostages, without offering details.

A divided and dug-in adversary

On the battlefield, Israeli forces have expanded ground operations in Gaza’s north and south , including in Beit Lahia, Khan Yunis and parts of the Nitzarim corridor. Prior to the ceasefire, Hamas fighters had laid ambushes with improvised explosives—some fashioned from unexploded Israeli ordnance—and avoided uniforms to blend in as guerrillas.

Despite significant losses among its senior commanders, Hamas has maintained fragmented but functional military leadership. Intelligence officials cited by The Wall Street Journal say Muhammad Sinwar, Yahya Sinwar’s brother, is overseeing operations in central and southern Gaza, though he remains in hiding and out of regular contact. In the north, forces are believed to be led in part by Az al-Din Haddad, once the commander of Hamas’s Gaza City brigade.

Rocket fire into Israel has continued, albeit sporadically. This week, three rockets were launched toward Tel Aviv, and two more at Ashkelon, all of which were intercepted. Analysts say Hamas is rationing its remaining long-range rockets, adopting a “munitions economy” amid declining supplies.

Meanwhile, the group has begun replenishing its ranks. Arab intelligence sources say Hamas has recruited thousands of new fighters in recent weeks, distributing leaflets with instructions on guerrilla tactics and the vulnerabilities of Israeli tanks. New commanders have been briefed on where to position fighters should Israel push deeper into Gaza.

So far, Israeli troops have encountered little organized resistance during recent ground maneuvers. But a source close to Hamas warned that could change if the fighting intensifies. “If Israeli forces move further in,” the source told Reuters, “combat will be inevitable—and Israeli soldiers will begin to be hit.”

Despite the resumed fighting, the strategic picture remains murky. Israel’s dual objectives—freeing hostages and dismantling Hamas as a military and governing force—remain unmet. And while Hamas has suffered heavy losses, its capacity to adapt and endure suggests that the conflict in Gaza is far from its final chapter.