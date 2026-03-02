Israeli embassies around the world remain closed

Israeli employees in foreign missions told to work from home due to sensitive security situation; Foreign minister examining if  possible to reopen some embassies; Diplomats asked to return to Israel were stuck in foreign countries after Israeli airspace closed

Itamar Eichner
|
In light of Operation Roaring Lion in Iran and the heightened security tensions, Israeli embassies around the world remained closed Monday, with the exception of seven missions in key countries that were authorized to operate on a limited basis. Israeli envoys were instructed to work from home.
Foreign Minister Gideon Saar
(Photo: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)
Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, who reportedly was not particularly satisfied with the blanket closure of the embassies, asked to examine whether it would be possible to scale back the shutdown starting Tuesday. According to him, a sweeping closure amounts to covering oneself legally with a blanket "state of emergency" rather than a measured response.
In several sensitive countries, the Foreign Ministry instructed Israeli envoys to return to Israel, but they did not manage to do so and became stranded in third countries due to airspace closures.
On Sunday, the building housing Israel’s embassy in the United Arab Emirates was struck by debris from a drone. Two Israelis were lightly wounded.
