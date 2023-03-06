Hezbollah chief: Civil strife in Israel suggests imminent collapse

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah, said on Monday that the Israeli government's judicial reform and the subsequent civil strife will bring about the country's collapse.

"The course of developments indicates that the Zionists are moving toward downfall and collapse," the Hezbollah leader said during a speech from his hideout in Beirut.

During his televised speech, Nasrallah also addressed a new bill pushed through the Israeli legislature that would impose the death penalty for Palestinians accused of terror offenses .

"All decisions taken by Israeli authorities would only reinforce the determination, faith, and perseverance of Palestinian people to carry out more retaliatory operations. Any time your enemy decides to pass a law to execute prisoners, it means he is a fool," he said.

“There may be those who will fear serving time in prison, but death is not something that scares them."

Nasrallah also spoke about the tensions on the Lebanese border, referring to Sunday's altercation between Israeli and Lebanese troops .

“The Israeli enemy is trying to move further into Lebanese territory, but the Lebanese army is standing firm in front of IDF soldiers with basic equipment and rifles, while the Israeli side is pointing tanks at them. We won't let them invade and conquer new territories from Lebanese soil," Nasrallah said.