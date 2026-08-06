Two IDF reservists killed, four seriously wounded by Hezbollah explosive in southern Lebanon

Two IDF reservists were killed and four others wounded Wednesday after troops were struck by an explosive device during operational activity in southern Lebanon, according to preliminary information.

The fallen soldiers were named as Maj. (res.) Harel Birenstock, 34, from Nokdim, a company commander in the 2855th Battalion of the 55th Reserve Brigade, and Chief Master Sgt. (res.) Tamir Vaknin, 33, from Eilat, a combat soldier in the same battalion and brigade. The IDF accused Hezbollah of a “blatant violation” of the ceasefire agreement and launched a wave of strikes in the area following the deadly incident.

Tamir Vaknin (left), Harel Birenstock (right) ( Photo: IDF )

The casualties were reported among forces from the 55th Reserve Brigade operating under the IDF’s 91st Division in the village of Majdal Zoun.

The condition of the four wounded soldiers was not immediately clear.

Initial assessments indicated that the troops encountered an explosive device during searches of Hezbollah infrastructure in the area. The device was believed to have been left at the site previously rather than planted recently, though the circumstances remained under investigation.

IDF forces have been operating in Majdal Zoun for several weeks as part of efforts to locate weapons, dismantle Hezbollah military infrastructure and clear the area.

Strikes in al-Mansouri, Lebanon

During those operations, troops reportedly uncovered significant underground infrastructure and a Hezbollah compound used for drone activity.

The strikes in southern Lebanon continued throughout the night. Lebanon’s Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen network reported that Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck the towns of al-Mansouri and Burj al-Shamali in the Tyre area.