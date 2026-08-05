After Hezbollah ceasefire breach IDF called for stronger response, but political leaders blocked it

The IDF urged powerful strikes in Lebanon in response to what it described as a “blatant” violation by Hezbollah, but the political echelon blocked the move, and for now the military has been instructed to settle for more limited strikes. However, it remains unclear whether this is the final response to the incident, and discussions are underway between the defense establishment and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding a stronger response overnight.
Lebanese media reported Wednesday afternoon that strikes were carried out in the village of al-Mansouri in the Tyre area. Shortly afterward, the IDF Arabic-language spokesperson announced the immediate evacuation of the village and accused Hezbollah of violating the ceasefire. Following the reports from Lebanon, the IDF spokesperson officially said: “In response to a blatant violation of the ceasefire by the Hezbollah terrorist organization, the IDF has begun conducting precise strikes in southern Lebanon.”
The ceasefire violation reported by the IDF Wednesday occurred just days after an encounter involving the Egoz commando unit in southern Lebanon, in which several soldiers were wounded.
The Fire Brigade of the 91st Division was carrying out strikes south of the Yellow Line, including artillery fire and airstrikes, targeting weapons depots and infrastructure. The villages in the area are supposed to be empty of residents, and the goal is to send a message. The strikes were expected to continue for several hours
According to a Lebanese report, about 15 families who had remained in the village left following the evacuation warning. At the same time, Lebanese media reported that one person was killed and 11 people were wounded in another strike in Tebnine.
A military source confirmed: “The village of al-Mansouri is located within the security zone under IDF control, where military activity is still taking place that endangers the lives of Lebanese civilians. The IDF evacuated them in order to protect their safety. The civilians arrived under the protection of the Lebanese army, which set up a checkpoint in the area in violation of the agreements.”
The strikes took place as negotiations continue in Rome between Israel and Lebanon, after the Americans announced an agreement between the two countries. Lebanese network LBCI described the atmosphere on the day of talks held yesterday as “delicate and sensitive,” saying the main issues discussed were pilot areas, the cessation of fighting, the demolition of tunnels and the destruction of villages in southern Lebanon.