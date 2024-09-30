US concerned about Iranian revenge after IDF message to Tehran

The Biden administration fears that Iran is planning an attack in the wake of the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, and is working together with Israel on "defense," a U.S. official told CNN Monday. The source did not specify which Iranian attack might take place, or what steps the U.S. is taking, but noted that the Americans and Israel are preparing to repel such a possible attack.
At the same time, the IDF published footage from the refueling planes that were on their way to attack Yemen on Sunday. With that, the IDF sent a message to Iran, saying that "the refueling planes of the Air Force operate in the war in all sectors and allow the fighter planes flexibility in attacks and activity in any airspace, at any distance."
The assassination of the Hezbollah leader is considered the most severe blow that Israel has dealt not only to the Lebanese terrorist organization but also to Iran's host of proxies. On Sunday, international media outlets reported difference of opinions in Iran regarding the Iranian response to Israel's recent transgression. The radical fundamentalists are calling for an immediate response to deter Israel while the moderate camp, including Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian who calls to avoid falling into Israel's trap.
According to the report in the New York Times, which is based on four Iranian sources, the assassination of Nasrallah, the long-time ally of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, was received in Tehran with shock and great concern among the regime's top brass. Iranian officials even wondered if Israel's next target was Iran's Supreme Leader, prompting the regime to move him to a safe location.
While deliberating whether or not to attack Israel and possibly start an all-out war, an IRGC source commented anonymously. "All of the forces in the resistance stand by Hezbollah," he said. "It will be Hezbollah, at the helm of the resistance forces, that will determine the fate of the region."
Although Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson has said that Iran "will not leave any of the criminal acts of the Zionist regime" unanswered, international estimates suggest Iran will not join the fray and directly attack Israel. According to them, Iran will focus on rebuilding Hezbollah in Lebanon and keeping its network of proxy organizations in operation for as long as possible, hinting at an expected increase in movement in Iraq and Syria with convoys and transfers to Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Due to Hezbollah's part in the Syrian Civil War, the terrorist organization controls several tunnels near the border that connects the two countries. Since Israel's strike, many Hezbollah field commanders have fled to Syria with their families.
According to the source, amid the security escalation, Iran may try to transfer thousands of combatants to the border areas of Lebanon and Syria. In the last two months, thousands of operatives left Iraq for Syria, which implies that Tehran was preparing to strengthen its forces in the region.
Meanwhile, the world urges both sides to de-escalate the situation to avoid a full-scale war. The Washington Post reported on Sunday that American estimates say that Israel's intensive campaign to dismantle Hezbollah's leadership in the past two weeks will challenge the terror organization's ability to respond.
The U.S. even advised Israel against a ground incursion and claimed that it may produce adverse results. An American official that they see an opportunity to strengthen the Lebanese government at the expense of Hezbollah's political power. Lebanon is currently embroiled in a political crisis as they have not elected a president for two years. It remains unclear how Nasrallah's assassination will affect Lebanon's political situation.