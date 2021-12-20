IDF troops come under fire while readying to raze West Bank terror house

of killing Yehuda Dimantman, 22, on Thursday when the car he was in was ambushed near the illegal West Bank outpost of Homesh as he was making his way from a yeshiva to his home in the settlement of Shavei Shomron. Two other people were lightly hurt in the attack.

According to the military, the troops who entered the Arab village Silat al-Khartia, came under heavy gunfire and also had explosives thrown at them.

The mapping was done to examine the possibility of demolishing the house, as part of Israel's policy which serves as a means of deterrence for potential terrorists plotting future attacks.

The IDF said the soldiers fired back at the shooters and none of the soldiers were hurt. The military added that a riot broke out at the scene, in which dozens of Palestinians threw stones at the troops, who had to respond by using riot control measures.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was present in the command center overseeing the joint operation, and congratulated the security forces, and said: "Every terrorist should know he's on borrowed time."

