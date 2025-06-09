Family of captive soldier Matan Angrest to release new footage of his abduction

The mother of Matan Angrest, an Israeli soldier held captive by Hamas since October 7, said Monday the family will release new footage of his abduction amid growing concerns for his life.
"For 611 days, I avoided watching the full video. Last night, I forced myself to see it for the first time. We have no choice. Matan’s life is in danger," Anat Angrest said in a public statement. "We are compelled to release another segment of the video to the public. We wish we didn’t have to."
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which supports relatives of those abducted during the Hamas-led assault on southern Israel, confirmed the family will publish the video Monday evening.
In recent weeks, Angrest said, the family gathered testimonies from released hostages who encountered her son in captivity. She described the findings as a "devastating revelation," saying there is a wide gap between official assessments and his actual condition.
"While the prime minister wasn’t even aware Matan was injured, we learned he suffers from open burns, infections, and fever, as well as clear signs of torture and electric shocks," she said. "We are showing the public the brutal lynching Matan endured on October 7. His injury has been overlooked simply because he is a soldier."
Matan Angrest, from Kiryat Bialik in northern Israel, was serving as a tank driver in the Nahal Oz area when he was abducted and beaten during the Hamas attack. About two months ago, his parents released initial footage showing a crowd assaulting him. They also shared a separate video, filmed by Hamas and retrieved by the Israeli military, showing Angrest injured, bruised, and being interrogated.
In that video, he is asked by a terrorist about his army role and if he has a message for his family and the Israeli government.
"I am a tank driver in Nahal Oz," he says. "To my family, I hope to see you soon. I love you. To Netanyahu, you must make the deal between the prisoners here and the ones in Israel. I want to see my family and friends. I trust you."
Angrest’s mother said she had met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prior to the video’s release and came away with the impression that he was unaware of her son’s condition.
"He said that had he known Matan was injured, he would have insisted on his release as part of the humanitarian category, which includes wounded captives without further classification," she said.
"Since then, Hamas published the footage proving Matan has suffered irreversible injuries. His speech and expression show signs of a lynching. He is enduring torture. His face appears fractured."