Palestinian arrested after trying to stab two Jews in Jerusalem's Old City

A Palestinian man was arrested Sunday evening after he tried stabbing two Jewish men in Jerusalem's Old City.
Israel Police said that the two, openly Orthodox Jewish men, were not hurt in the incident in which the Palestinian man tried plunging at them with a knife.
Large forces were called up to the scene and began pursuing the assailant — a 20-year-old man from the West Bank village of Anatha north of the capital — who was arrested shortly after. Police collected materials from security cameras stationed nearby.
According to the alleged victims, they were walking outside the city's central station when the assailant started charging at them with a knife.
Earlier on Sunday, Israeli security forces arrested four Palestinians suspected of carrying out a deadly attack last week that killed a settler and wounded two others in the northern West Bank.
On Saturday, a 38-year-old man was attacked by a knife-wielding assailant near the Cave of the Patriarchs in the West Bank city of Hebron. The attacker was detained by Israeli security forces without a fight.
Meanwhile, security forces also arrested a Palestinian teen who stabbed an Israeli woman in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem.