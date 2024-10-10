American journalist disclosed secrets during Iran attack, police says

Jeremy Loffredo faces Israeli court after reporting Iranian missiles striking several Israeli air bases; U.S. fears possible diplomatic incident following reporter's actions

Liran Tamari|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
United States
IDF
Israel
Fox News
Iran
Jeremy Loffredo, 28, an independent American journalist who also works with Fox News, was arrested by police on suspicion of endangering national security after reporting on where missiles landed in the attack launched by Iran earlier this month including in the IDF's Nevatim Air Base and an intelligence base in central Israel.
In his report, Loffredo said that attacks on Gaza were launched from the Nevatim base and said that government's private jet used by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was located there.
Iran's missile attack on Israel
The charges against him include aiding the enemy during wartime and providing information to the enemy.
His arrest has raised concerns of a potential diplomatic incident between Israel and the U.S. because of his status as a foreign journalist. Representatives from the U.S. Embassy attended the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court for a hearing on the request of the police to extend his detention.
1 View gallery
Jeremy Loffredo Jeremy Loffredo
Jeremy Loffredo
(Photo: Screenshot)
"He published the information openly and fully, without attempting to hide anything. If this information constitutes aiding the enemy, many other journalists in Israel, including Israeli reporters, should also be arrested, said Attorney Leah Tsemel who is representing him in his defense. "A spy would not have acted so publicly and transparently."
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone:
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""