American journalist disclosed secrets during Iran attack, police says

Jeremy Loffredo, 28, an independent American journalist who also works with Fox News, was arrested by police on suspicion of endangering national security after reporting on where missiles landed in the attack launched by Iran earlier this month including in the IDF's Nevatim Air Base and an intelligence base in central Israel.
In his report, Loffredo said that attacks on Gaza were launched from the Nevatim base and said that government's private jet used by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was located there.
The charges against him include aiding the enemy during wartime and providing information to the enemy.
His arrest has raised concerns of a potential diplomatic incident between Israel and the U.S. because of his status as a foreign journalist. Representatives from the U.S. Embassy attended the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court for a hearing on the request of the police to extend his detention.
"He published the information openly and fully, without attempting to hide anything. If this information constitutes aiding the enemy, many other journalists in Israel, including Israeli reporters, should also be arrested, said Attorney Leah Tsemel who is representing him in his defense. "A spy would not have acted so publicly and transparently."
