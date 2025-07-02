Bill in US Congress would give Israel access to B‑2 stealth bombers

U.S. Congress members from both sides of the aisle have introduced a bill in the House of Representatives that would grant President Donald Trump the authority to allow Israel access to B‑2 stealth bombers and bunker‑busting bombs if it becomes clear that Iran is continuing to develop nuclear weapons.
According to the proposed legislation—currently awaiting approval—this would enable unprecedented operational cooperation, including deployment, equipment and training, but without transferring permanent ownership or direct control to Israel.
To date, the United States has never transferred B‑2 bombers to foreign hands. Fox News reported that, as of 2024, the U.S. military maintained 24 active B‑2 bombers.
The stealth bombers and bunker‑busting bombs recently used by the U.S. in its operation against Iran—with strikes on the Islamic Republic’s three main nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—were framed in Washington as “the destruction of the core of Tehran’s nuclear infrastructure.”
The “Bunker‑Buster Act” was sponsored by Democrat Josh Gottheimer and Republican Mike Lawler. According to them, the act would enable Trump “to take steps that ensure Israel is prepared for all scenarios if Iran seeks to develop nuclear weapons.”
"This bill gives the President the authority to equip Israel with the tools and training they need to deter Tehran and make the world a safer place," said Lawler.
"Iran, the leading state sponsor of terror, and one of America’s top enemies, can never have a nuclear weapon," Gottheimer said in a statement. "That’s why I strongly supported our military actions earlier this month. Iran has killed scores of Americans, including our service members, and repeatedly attacked our key democratic ally, Israel. Israel must be able to defend herself against Iran, and ensure that Iran cannot rebuild its nuclear capabilities."