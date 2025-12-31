'Every foolish act carries a price': Khamenei's response to Trump's threat and the new sign in Tehran

“The United States continues its policy of intimidation. If the American administration were wise, it would understand that it cannot address the Iranian people in the language of force and threats,” the statement said. “Our forces are on high alert. They have drawn the lessons of the 12-day war.” The comments echoed remarks by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who said that “the response to any aggression will be severe and will make you regret it.”

“The United States continues its policy of intimidation. If the American administration were wise, it would understand that it cannot address the Iranian people in the language of force and threats,” the statement said. “Our forces are on high alert. They have drawn the lessons of the 12-day war.” The comments echoed remarks by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who said that “the response to any aggression will be severe and will make you regret it.”

Meanwhile, a banner was hung in Tehran’s Palestine Square reading: “Judeo-Nazis spill blood, the fire grows, and the phoenix will return.” The square, located in the city center, regularly hosts events linked to the Palestinian issue. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered there after an airstrike in Damascus that killed Hassan Mahdawi, a senior Quds Force commander in Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, and it has also been a focal point for celebrations following Iranian strikes against Israel.

