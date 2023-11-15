In letter to Jill Biden, Netanyahu's wife confirms hostage gave birth in Hamas captivity

'You can only imagine, as I do, what must be going through that young mother's mind as she is being held with her newborn by these murderers,' Sara Netanyahu writes to first lady

Sara Netanyahu, wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, confirmed in a letter to U.S. First Lady Jill Biden that a woman in advanced pregnancy was kidnapped to Gaza on October 7 and gave birth in Hamas captivity.
The letter comes following reports that Israeli defense officials believe that one of the hostages gave birth to a baby in Gaza. Officials estimate that the woman is a Thai national working in Israel.
Sara Netanyahu and Jill Biden
(Photo: GPO, AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
In the letter, Mrs. Netanyahu asks for the first lady's help in securing the release of the hostages. "I am writing to you not only as Bibi's wife but first and foremost as a mother to you as first lady and a mother," she wrote, using her husband's nickname.
"For over a month now, 32 children have been held kidnapped in Gaza, brutally torn from their parents and their homes. These children are surely suffering from untold trauma, not only by being kidnapped, but having witnessed the brutal murder of their parents and siblings on that horrific October 7th."
Mrs. Netanyahu further wrote, "One of the kidnapped women was pregnant. She gave birth to her baby in Hamas captivity. You can only imagine, as I do, what must be going through that young mother's mind as she is being held with her newborn by these murderers.
Parents and grandparents display the pictures of their loved ones who are held captive in Gaza
(Photo: Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch)
"Hamas also abducted a ten-month-old. A baby. He became kidnapped even before he learned how to walk or talk. We must speak out on behalf of these children. We must call for the immediate release of them and all those being held. We must demand the Red Cross visit them immediately. They have yet to do so. This nightmare that began over a month ago must end. These children need our help."
Mrs. Netanyahu also sent letters to Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron; Akshata Murty, wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and the spouses of other world leaders. In her letters, Netanyahu urged the leaders' wives to join efforts to secure the release of the hostages, including by applying pressure on the Red Cross to visit each of the captives and work toward their release.
