Pope calls for end to barbarity of war, speaks of pain over Gaza church bombing

Pope Leo called for an end to the 'barbarity of war' on Sunday as he spoke of his profound pain over an Israeli strike on the sole Catholic church in Gaza. Three people were killed and several were injured, including the parish priest, in the strike on the Holy Family Church compound in Gaza City on Thursday. Photos show its roof has been hit close to the main cross, scorching the stone facade, and shattering windows.
The IDF said a preliminary investigation of the incident suggested that fragments from a shell fired during operational activity in the area hit the church by mistake.
"The cause of the incident is under review," the military said. "The IDF directs its strikes solely at military targets and makes every feasible effort to mitigate harm to civilians and religious structures, and regrets any unintentional damage caused to them."
Speaking after his Angelus prayer, Leo read out the names of those killed in the incident.
"I appeal to the international community to observe humanitarian law and respect the obligation to protect civilians as well as the prohibition of collective punishment, of indiscriminate use of force and forced displacement of the population," he said.
After international outrage over the incident and following a conversation between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump, Netanyahu called Pope Leo on Friday to express regret for the tragic incident. The Prime Minister's Office issued a statement after the call saying the prime minister "sent Israel's heartfelt condolences for the families of those hurt in the incident."
The Vatican said the Pope called for a ceasefire and an end to the war in his conversation with Netanyahu.