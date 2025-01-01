Since Oct. 7 the US has given Israel $22 billion in military aid

The US has provided Israel with military aid totaling approximately $22 billion since October 7 2023, which the IDF has used for its operations in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria during the war, according to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).
According to the institute's data, between 2019 and 2023, the US supplied about 69% of Israel's weapons, a figure that rose to 78% in the subsequent period. By December 2023, the US had transferred more than 10,000 tons of weapons worth $2.4 billion to Israel, and this number jumped to 50,000 tons by August 2024, carried by hundreds of aircraft and ships.
The U.S. has provided Israel with a variety of advanced military equipment, including missiles for the Iron Dome system, precision-guided bombs, CH-53 heavy transport helicopters, AH-64 Apache attack helicopters, 155mm artillery shells, bunker-penetrating bombs, and armored vehicles.
The institute's data also shows that the revenues of the three Israeli arms manufacturers ranked in the world's top 100 arms companies reached unprecedented levels in 2023 following the war in Gaza, and that their total revenues increased by 15%, totaling $13.6 billion. Revenues for Elbit Systems (ranked 27 in the world), for example, increased by 14%, reaching $5.4 billion. The company reported that between October 2023 and December 2023, it secured contracts worth about $900 million related to the IDF.
Israel Aerospace Industries (ranked 34) reported that 2023 was a record year for the company, with weapons revenues of $4.5 billion - a 15% increase compared to 2022. It increased the production rate to meet the IDF's demand for armaments, and accelerated the development of new systems.
Rafael (ranked 42) also reported record sales and orders. In 2023, the company's arms revenue reached $3.7 billion, a 16% increase compared to the previous year. The company produces weapons essential to Israel's military strategy, such as missiles for the Iron Dome and David's Sling air defense systems.