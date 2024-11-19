Hamas enforces rule by punishing aid theft in Gaza

Gaza-based terror group Hamas announced on Monday it had carried out a “successful elimination operation” against 20 looters who have allegedly taken over humanitarian aid in the enclave and claimed they were the ones who oversaw prices of stock being sold to remaining markets in the Strip.
The report comes against the backdrop of efforts to prevent the group from taking over aid being delivered to Gaza and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s directive asking the IDF to “make plans to diminish Hamas’ political and governing capabilities.”
"A 25-kilogram (55-pound) sack of flour, which feeds one family for a day, costs 400 shekels ($100). The situation has become unbearably dire," A Gazan staying in one of Khan Younis’ camps said. "Thieves began stealing massive amounts of goods and aid, driving up prices.”
“This group of criminals had been sentenced to death but escaped Hamas prisons after the war. However, Hamas managed to regain control and eliminate them in one swift operation. We're relieved that we'll finally receive food and water,” he added.
Sources within Gaza's Hamas-controlled Interior Ministry claimed that over 20 gang members involved in thefts of aid trucks were killed during a "high-quality security operation" carried out by the terror organization's security services in collaboration with tribal committees east of Rafah.
As part of Hamas' efforts to solidify its rule in the Strip after over 13 months of fighting and heavy losses, sources told Hamas' Al-Aqsa channel that "the operation marks the beginning of an extensive and carefully planned security campaign that will continue to target all involved in the theft of aid trucks, which significantly impacted civilians' lives and led to hunger in southern Gaza."
Hamas’ Interior Ministry said that the operation wasn’t aimed at specific tribes but asked to eliminate the phenomenon of truck looting. On Sunday, the "popular committees," a body established by Hamas to "protect" aid, announced the execution of four thieves.
"The field executions are part of an integrated plan to address the crimes of aid truck robberies," the ministry said. "We will continue to pursue lawbreakers and thieves who steal the food of the Palestinian people."
Meanwhile, the German government announced on Monday of €6 million ($6.5 million) in financial aid to enhance the UN mechanism for expediting humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza. The funds will be delivered under an agreement with the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS), tasked with overseeing secure aid distribution.
The financial aid is part of Germany's humanitarian commitment to support international efforts to address Gaza's worsening crisis, in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2720 (2023), aimed at improving aid distribution through UN-monitored humanitarian corridors.
Despite reports of Hamas stealing and reselling aid at inflated prices, displaced Gazans are now anticipating price reductions that will enable them to purchase basic goods. Estimates suggest that about 500 thieves, operating in gangs, have been stealing aid since the war began.
Senior Israeli officials have instructed the security bodies to intensify actions against aid looters in Gaza, asking to ensure that aid doesn’t fall into the hands of hostile elements like criminal syndicates and Hamas terrorists.
Ynet learned that approximately 15 aid trucks were looted on Monday in the area by armed individuals. The IDF responded by opening fire at others attempting to loot additional trucks, foiling their efforts.
While no official government directive has been made regarding the aid distribution, the IDF and the security officials have recently taken measures to tighten control over its delivery.
According to security officials, certain points and junctions have become hotspots where looters attack and rob the trucks. Some Hamas terrorists have also managed to seize portions of the aid.
