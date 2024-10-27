'We're fashioning post-war Gaza': The contractor set to facilitate aid distribution in Gaza

"We're not here to replace the IDF, to hunt down terrorists or kill Hamas operatives. Our role will be to secure humanitarian aid and ensure that civilians in Gaza receive it and that Hamas and other criminals don't steal it . This will give a better future for Gazans and allow Israel to focus on fighting terrorism where it needs to. The U.S. Army sometimes brings in contractors and that’s how we should be seen too."

So says Moti Kahana, an American-Israeli businessman and CEO of the American logistics company GDC, which has been chosen to serve as a contractor to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza by the IDF and secure "humanitarian zones," which will be like neighborhoods in Gaza cleared from terrorists.

4 View gallery Moti Kahana

GDC has been in talks with the Defense Ministry and the U.S. for seven months, but things have come to fruition only now. Israel has concluded that international organizations can no longer distribute humanitarian aid because it has been looted by Hamas, allowing it to maintain its grip on power.

At first, some ministers, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich , demanded that IDF soldiers distribute aid. However, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi opposed this, leading to the idea of enlisting a company with extensive experience in this area.

Kahana is known for rescuing the last Jew from Afghanistan and for standing behind humanitarian operations in Syria and Iraq, such as bringing hundreds of injured Syrians to Safed's Ziv Medical Center in 2016.

His security company will protect the humanitarian convoys to secure neighborhoods in Gaza, which will be cleared of terrorists. The company, which presented its plan to the U.S. State Department and the White House, operates under international law and maintains contact with the UN, the World Bank and various humanitarian organizations.

"I'm essentially a contractor. The company is made up of former soldiers from elite units in the U.S., UK and France. The common denominator is that none of them are Jewish," Kahana said in an interview with Ynet and Yedioth Ahronoth.

4 View gallery Aid distribution in Gaza

"There will surely be incidents when the IDF distributes aid, as has happened in the past , and civilians would get killed. The whole world goes crazy, and antisemitism skyrockets. When an IDF soldier tries to help, the world screams 'Jews are killing Arabs.' I'm not distributing aid as the IDF does but as a logistics company."

A new sheriff in town

"Gaza is starting to look like Somalia," Kahana added. "I saw this in Afghanistan. The Islamic State began with bombings against the Taliban. That's what's going to happen in Gaza. When you bring in aid, you’re bringing in money and then Hamas tries to steal it. It's not only Hamas; there are also criminal organizations. Then attacks will start within Gaza, and fatalities won't include only Palestinian civilians."

According to Kahana, his company's employees have extensive experience in Iraq and Afghanistan. "These are people with 25 years of experience or more. They've been in Baghdad and Kabul. This is what's going to happen: You, as Israelis, bring in aid, don't secure it and criminals or Hamas steal it and build terrorist capabilities."

"You're putting in money to fund them. That's our job. The company is made up of 'war junkies,' people who love fighting bad guys. They really believe this is the right thing to do," he explained.

Aren't you afraid of Hamas and what will happen in Gaza? "We are, but we have the experience to ensure we don’t die. You trust your equipment and your background. These are people who have fought terrorism their whole lives."

4 View gallery Food distribution in Khan Younis, Gaza ( Photo: REUTERS/Mohammed Salem )

What will happen if someone tries to rob your convoys? "First of all, there's an initial team that comes in with protective gear and non-lethal equipment. The first line is not there to fight. They can deter using rubber bullets, water or warning shots. But if that doesn’t help, the second team will come in. If something happens, we'll send a message to Gazan residents: you don’t want to mess with us.

"I promise you that message will get through quickly. They'll understand that a new sheriff is in town. There may be a bit of chaos at first, but they’ll get it soon enough. What’s important is that they will discover there’s food, bakeries and kindergartens in protected neighborhoods. We're the ones fashioning post-war Gaza."

Kahana stressed the company will initially operate as a pilot project but plans to expand its activities throughout Gaza. "I want to stress that we’re not talking about a ghetto. People will be able to come and go from the secured neighborhoods. There will be plenty of food and excellent schools inside.

"Before long, all of Gaza will want to look like this and we’ll build another neighborhood and another. The whole world will contribute money if they see there’s hope. The same thing happened in Baghdad."

24/7 coordination with the IDF

"This will begin stabilizing post-war Gaza," Kahana continued, "so that people there will understand there’s free food available. There isn’t a starvation problem in Gaza. The problem is that criminals steal food and sell it, becoming very rich. The American plan is to flood Gaza with so much food that the price of sugar won’t make it worth stealing."

4 View gallery Aid convoys entering the Gaza Strip ( Photo: Jack GUEZ / AFP )

"Israel delivered over $500 million to Gaza in humanitarian aid in one year. Hamas took that aid and sold it and now they have money. If you want to destroy Hamas – stop funding them," he said.

One of the people managing the project is an extraordinary figure: Justin Sapp, a Green Beret colonel and CIA officer. After the September 11 attacks, he and 11 other soldiers were sent to Afghanistan by the U.S., riding horses to capture one of the country's major cities. His story, along with his comrades, was the basis for the film 12 Strong . He's now constructing the entire operation strategy for operating in Gaza.

Aren’t you worried about clashing with IDF soldiers? "That's what I fear the most. I need 24/7 coordination with the IDF and that’s why I brought in several former high-ranking Israelis from the Mossad, the Border Police Counter-Terrorism Unit and others to be responsible for those stationed at the command post."

How much will your aid cost? "We told the Americans, 'You wasted $350 million on a pier that sank after eight weeks.' We gave the Americans a discount: $200 million for six months and it won't sink."

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: