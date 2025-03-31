Bezalel Smotrich temporarily resigns from Cabinet posts amid coalition rift

Religious Zionism party leader Bezalel Smotrich has resigned from his posts as finance minister and minister in the Defense Ministry, citing "a breach of agreements" between his party, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and his Otzma Yehudit party and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Smotrich will return to serve as a member of Knesset and has requested to be reappointed to his ministerial roles after his Knesset membership is confirmed.
MK Yitzhak Kroizer (Otzma Yehudit) will leave the Knesset following Smotrich’s resignation from his ministerial roles and return to parliamentary service.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
A source from Smotrich’s party criticized Otzma Yehudit, saying, “Their conduct is baffling. It’s unfortunate they failed to honor their commitment to return MK Tzvi Sukkot to the Knesset, especially since, at their request, the coalition allowed MK Kroizer to remain in place during their party’s resignation. Itamar Ben Gvir’s refusal to fulfill this commitment, and the removal of these two players from the coalition, is unnecessary and inappropriate.”