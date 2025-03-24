Shin Bet chief sparks political firestorm after surveilling law enforcement officials; 'What’s next—calls for my execution?'

Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar ordered internal intelligence reviews of senior law enforcement officials over concerns that far-right extremist ideology was taking root within Israeli institutions, including the Israel Police and the Israel Prison Service, Hebrew media reports revealed on Sunday.

A classified memo signed by Bar in late September warned of the growing influence of the teachings of the late extremist Rabbi Meir Kahane within security agencies. The document described the ideology—linked to now-outlawed Kahanist movements—as a threat that required immediate attention.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Ronen Bar

Bar directed the Shin Bet to collect testimonies and evidence regarding political involvement in law enforcement operations, citing the need for legal oversight and the seriousness of political interference.

The investigation reportedly included figures seen as aligned with National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, whose political roots are in Kahanist ideology. While the Shin Bet denied it was probing Ben-Gvir personally, the scope of the inquiry and its focus on far-right influence within police ranks has sparked political backlash.

The political firestorm escalated Sunday when Ben-Gvir said Bar should be imprisoned, accusing him of spying on elected officials in a bid to undermine the government. “This Shin Bet chief is a liar who should be sent to jail,” Ben-Gvir said during a faction meeting. “He is gathering information and evidence in an effort to carry out a coup.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed he had been briefed on the matter but insisted Bar had exceeded his authority. According to Netanyahu, the Shin Bet director was instructed to share information with Ben-Gvir, not to collect evidence independently. He accused Bar of acting like a member of a “dictatorial regime” trying to undermine a right-wing government.

Itamar Ben-Gvir

In a closed-door Cabinet meeting on threats from Syria Monday, Bar responded to growing political attacks accusing him of treason, including Ben-Gvir’s call to imprison him, saying: “What’s next—will they call for my execution?”

His comments came as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu moved forward with efforts to remove him from office .

Netanyahu has denied that Bar’s ouster is intended to block an investigation into ties between the prime minister’s close aides and Qatari officials . He has instead accused Bar of failing to prevent the October 7 Hamas attack, saying he lost confidence in the Shin Bet chief over alleged intelligence failures. Bar has rejected the accusations and provided documentation defending his actions in the lead-up to the attack.