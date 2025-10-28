Ministers, MKs call on Herzog to pardon Jewish prisoners convicted of nationalist crimes

Pressure is growing on President Isaac Herzog to pardon Jewish security prisoners, following reports that he is considering easing the sentence of Ami Popper , who murdered seven Palestinians in 1990.

Fifty-five coalition members of Knesset and ministers — including 11 ministers and 44 lawmakers — signed a letter urging Herzog to release Jewish prisoners convicted of nationalist crimes. The demand comes amid the release of Palestinian prisoners as part of the current hostage deal.

2 View gallery ( Photo: GPO )

Signatories include representatives from all coalition parties — Likud, Shas, United Torah Judaism, Otzma Yehudit and Religious Zionism. The initiative was led by MK Limor Son Har-Melech of Otzma Yehudit, together with Honenu, a right-wing legal aid group that assists Jewish Israelis convicted of nationalist crimes. The group is campaigning for the release of about 25 Jewish prisoners, including Amiram Ben-Uliel, who was convicted of murdering the Dawabshe family in a 2015 arson attack in the West Bank village of Duma.

Popper, a former Israeli soldier, carried out the Oyoun Qara massacre on May 20, 1990, killing seven Palestinians waiting at a bus stop in Rishon Lezion. He was convicted on seven counts of murder and originally sentenced to life in prison, later reduced to 40 years.

In recent weeks, Herzog has held discussions with Justice Minister Yariv Levin about a possible move to ease the sentences of Jewish security prisoners, Ynet reported. The report said Herzog is considering reducing Popper’s sentence.

Despite those talks, coalition lawmakers and Honenu are intensifying their campaign, calling on Herzog to pardon all 25 Jewish prisoners or at least some of them.

“In recent days the government of Israel has been releasing thousands of terrorists,” the lawmakers wrote in their letter to Herzog. “Needless to say, none of us wishes to see these despicable murderers, who have harmed so many families in Israel, set free. However, the continued imprisonment of Jewish prisoners constitutes a discriminatory and unjust policy toward them.”

2 View gallery Ami Popper

The lawmakers said their signatures do not express support for the acts for which the prisoners were convicted but reflect what they called a “difficult and complex background.”

“While these Jews rot in prison, leaving behind suffering families who themselves have often been victims of terror, they see murderers and terrorists making their way home to freedom,” the letter continued. “We call on you, Mr. President, to act immediately for the release of this small group of Jewish prisoners and to correct this injustice.”

Son Har-Melech, whose husband Shuli was killed in a Palestinian terror attack in 2003, told Ynet:

“If we release murderous terrorists who have repeatedly returned to terror — including those who murdered my husband — and when it is clear to all that the terrorists freed in this deal will return to terror, there is no moral justification to keep in prison Jews who, even if they sinned, pose no danger to the public. It is time to right this wrong.”

MK Naama Lazimi of the Democrats denounced the letter, saying,

“There is no depth to which the supporters of Jewish terror will not sink. Even exploiting a deal meant to save hostages they opposed in order to release murderers. This government is a moral stain on this country.”