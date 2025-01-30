Freed hostage, 80, vows to rebuild his kibbutz

Former hostage Gadi Mozes , 80, shared his first message upon release after 482 days in captivity in Gaza. “I will do everything in my power to restore Nir Oz,” he said, referencing the southern Israeli kibbutz devastated in Hamas’ October 7 attack .

Earlier, a photo circulated from the reunification center in Kibbutz Re’im showed Mozes embracing his three children — Moran, Oded and Yair — who had waited for his return to shave off beards grown since the war began. His daughter was heard urging him, “Sit down, Dad.” Mozes told his children, “I once heard your mother speaking on the radio.”

6 View gallery Gadi Mozes reuniting with family in Israel after his release ( Photo: Maayan Tuaf, GPO )

6 View gallery ( Photo: Maayan Tuaf, GPO )

6 View gallery ( Photo: Maayan Tuaf, GPO )

Shailee, Mozes’ granddaughter, posted on Instagram: “I have no words except *thank God* for this day, and thanks to everyone who cared for us, supported us and fought with us through this long, exhausting journey to victory — to have my grandfather back #BringThemAllHome.”

Margalit Mozes, Gadi's ex-partner, said: “A stone has been lifted from my heart. I am elated, especially for the children who suffered so much and for all of us. This was a very difficult period. Today is a crucial step toward healing.”

His son Yair, who had vowed not to shave until his father’s return, shared an emotional reunion photo on Instagram: “Dad is back!!!” Orna Pauker, Mozes’ partner, added: “There’s great joy that Arbel [Yehoud] and Gadi returned but also worry for the rest of the hostages and grief for the tragedy we endured. It’s not easy.”

Pauker described the day’s tense hostage release: “Morning began with overwhelming excitement, but fear grew as images showed Gazans crowding around Gadi and Arbel — we barely saw them. The tension is immense. For me, it’s not over until they’re in Israeli hands.”

6 View gallery ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

6 View gallery ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

6 View gallery ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Mozes, Arbel Yehoud and five Thai nationals were freed near the ruins of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar ’s home in Khan Younis on Thursday. The IDF confirmed they crossed into Israel and were taken to a reception center near Gaza. Earlier, IDF lookout Agam Berger was released from Hamas captivity in Jabaliya.