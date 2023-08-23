NYC Mayor Eric Adams says Israel's 'secret weapon' is 'believing'





New York City Mayor Eric Adams knows that Israel has problems, but he says the country has a secret weapon to overcome them. At the same time, he says the world has to reach to the heart of antisemitism in order to destroy it.

Adams spoke with group of top Israeli business, finance and technology leaders on Wednesday evening at the “White City Soirée” in Tel Aviv, co-hosted by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM), F2 Venture Capital, and Ximus Forum, the final event of his three-day visit to Israel. The event celebrated economic tied between New York and Tel Aviv.

He looked to Israel's past to offer clues about how it can overcome present difficulties.

"Hard is starting this country being surrounded by people who hated you," Adams said. “Hard is figuring out how to do drip irrigation so you can start growing your own products. Hard is building and being not only a start-up nation, but now leading a number of start-ups you're seeing across the globe. And the reason you've survived layers and layers of difficulties and you're still here, it is not because of the soil but because you're made of good quality. It's the people, folks!"

“Don’t stop believing, Israel,” he added. “That is the potent secret weapon. All of you who are start-ups, you believed in something. The original start-ups were your parents and grandparents, they believed in something. Israel is a unicorn because of them. Don’t abandon what they built.”

This is Adams' first visit to Israel as mayor of New York City, the largest Jewish city in the world, and his third visit to Israel.

Adams also commented on the global fight against contemporary Jew-hatred. "When you start to combat antisemitism, if you miss all the layers, then you will only peel off the top. We have to go to the crevices, to all of those who are participating in antisemitism, who are hiding their hand. They throw a rock, hide their hand, and when you're bleeding they give you a Band-Aid and you thank them, when in fact they were the one who threw the rock in the first place," he said.

"If we want to dismantle and combat antisemitism, we have to go to the core and the heart of it and dismantle the entire team. That's how you get rid of antisemitism," Adams asserted.

Other speakers at Wednesday’s gathering, moderated by CAM Senior Advisor Revital Yakin Krakovsky, included founder and managing partner of F2 Venture Capital Jonathan Saacks, Carbyne VP Global Partnerships Michal Raz and serial entrepreneur and investor Guy Nizan.

"New York and Tel Aviv stand out among the most innovative economic hubs across the globe. The visit of Mayor Adams is poised to further enhance the thriving and mutually beneficial business and high-tech ties between these two dynamic cities," CAM CEO Sacha Roytman Dratwa said.