Germany issues international arrest warrant for Tinder Swindler

Germany issued an international arrest warrant for Shimon Hayut, who posed as a wealthy, jet-setting diamond mogul to woo women online and con them out of millions of dollars.

Hayut who introduced himself as a member of the Levayev family, is under suspicion of money laundering and crypto fraud.

According to the German filing, Hayut used a number of aliases with which he established various companies, to commit computer and crypto fraud, tax evasion and money laundering totaling millions of euros.

If he travels to any European country, he stands to be arrested and delivered to German law enforcement but as of now, is barred from leaving Israel due to numerous injunctions issued because of dept, preventing his travel.

Germany may also request his extradition from Israel, which may be accepted due to his past transgressions.

Hayut was spotted out in Tel Aviv earlier this month, with a blonde who seems to be his newest flame, according to local media reports.

She was identified as Anne, a 21-year-old German model but no other details were revealed.

Hayut who's escapades were featured in the true-crime Netflix documentary the Tinder Swindler, was ordered by the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court to pay social media platform Instagram NIS 20,000 ($5800) in legal fees after he failed to appear in court. He was also fined NIS 5,000 ($1,450.)

He is also facing law suits filed by the real Levayev family for damage to their reputation.