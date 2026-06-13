Trump: Iran deal to be signed Sunday, Hormuz to reopen, nuclear material to be destroyed

U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday that a deal with Iran is scheduled to be signed Sunday, that the Strait of Hormuz will reopen immediately afterward and that the U.S. will later collect, downblend and destroy Iran’s enriched uranium.

“The deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is open to all,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

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The post came as mediators said the U.S. and Iran were nearing an agreement aimed at ending the war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz , a key global oil route. Pakistan has said an electronic signing could take place within 24 hours, while Iran has voiced caution over the exact timing.

Trump contrasted the emerging agreement with the 2015 nuclear deal reached under former President Barack Obama, known as the JCPOA, calling that deal a smooth road to a nuclear weapon. He said his own agreement was the opposite, describing it as “a wall to no nuclear weapon.”

The president claimed Iran no longer wants a nuclear weapon and will not have one, whether through development, purchase or any other form of procurement.

Trump also insisted that no money would change hands under the agreement, unlike what he described as payments made to Tehran under Obama.

“At the appropriate time, when all is calm, we will go in and get the nuclear dust, buried deep under the powerful sunken granite mountains, thanks to our beautiful B-2 bombers and their brilliant pilots, and downblend and destroy it, whether in Iran, or the United States,” Trump wrote.

Trump said the U.S. relationship with Iran was now “much different and better” than under previous administrations and expressed hope the process would work out quickly and smoothly.