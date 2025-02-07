Hamas fails to deliver names of hostages to be freed

Hamas has thus far failed to deliver a list of the names of the hostages that are to be released on Saturday, according to the cease-fire agreement. An Israeli official warned that if Hamas does not transfer the names to the mediators, it would be considered a grave violation of the agreement but did not specify what steps may be taken.
Israel has pressured the mediators to urge Hamas to release Shiri Bibas and her two little boys in addition to the three men that are expected to be freed, according to the deal. The mother and her baby sons were abducted during the Hamas massacre and the terror group claimed that they were killed in November 2023, although no evidence was provided.
In Israel, concern for their safety grew after the IDF said they too have been increasingly concerned. Women and children who were taken captive by the terrorists, were to be released earliest in the first phase of the deal.
Meanwhile an Israeli delegation was expected to leave for Qatar over the weekend, for low level talks on the continued implementation of the first phase of the cease-fire and hostage release deal.
Negotiations on the second phase were to begin last week but according to the Prime Minister's Office, they began in Washington, with American officials and not in Doha with the other mediating countries.
After U.S. President Donald Trump announced his plan to relocate Gaza's Palestinian residents to neighboring countries while the Strip was being rebuilt, Hamas strongly rejected the idea, prompting concerns among some officials that the next hostage release could be delayed at least – in response and as the vast obstacles that could emerge from the Trump plan, become evident ahead of any negotiations for the second phase that would include the release of all live hostages,a withdrawal of IDF troops from Gaza and an end to the war.
Netanyahu's far-right coalition partner Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said he would bring down the government if Israel agreed to proceed to the second phase.