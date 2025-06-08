Lebanese army digs for weapons in Hezbollah stronghold after Israeli strike

The Lebanese army conducted a search this week at sites previously struck by Israel in the Dahieh district of southern Beirut, with the operation yielding no evidence of Hezbollah arms or military equipment at the locations, Lebanon’s Al Jadeed channel reported on Sunday.

The military said it carried out the search on the al-Marigha and al-Lilakhi streets of the Dahieh district—a Hezbollah stronghold—following guidance from the UN ceasefire monitoring committee, which warned that the area could be a legitimate target if weapons were present.

The army initially resisted the request, citing the committee’s limited jurisdiction to areas south of the Litani River. However, the committee urged a deep search, requesting digging up to 10 meters deep—suggesting suspicions of underground facilities that could violate the ceasefire terms.

The inspections followed an Israeli airstrike last Thursday on targets in Dahieh associated with Hezbollah’s air unit. The strike came after IDF Arabic-language spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee issued a warning to residents in the neighborhoods of Hadath, Haret Hreik and Burj al-Barajneh. The IDF said it was targeting underground drone manufacturing facilities.

Destruction in Dahieh following Thursday’s Israeli airstrike

Meanwhile, the IDF announced on Sunday it had carried out an airstrike in southern Syria, targeting a Hamas operative in the town of Mazraat Beit Jann near Mount Hermon.

According to local figure Mohammad Abu Asaf, the missile struck a vehicle on the main road, severely wounding Anas Aboud, a former member of Syrian revolutionary factions. Abu Asaf claimed Aboud had no ties to Hamas, Hezbollah or Iranian militias, and condemned the strike as a “crime.”