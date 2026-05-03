IDF deploys new system against drones in southern Lebanon: 'We're trying everything'

The IDF has deployed a new system in southern Lebanon that operates drones armed with nets, in an effort to intercept fiber optic-based explosive-laden first-person-view (FPV) drones launched by Hezbollah at Israeli troops. The system is being used there on a trial basis and has so far not shown significant success.
The Iron Drone Raider System is designed to intercept drones using radar and an interceptor drone that fires a net to trap the target. Sources in the IDF drone field told ynet the system was tested previously, about a year ago, but did not prove effective in detection.
“We are trying everything,” a military official said, as the IDF races to find solutions to Hezbollah’s fiber optic drones. So far, no effective system has been found.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the drone issue Thursday. In a video released by his office he said: “A few weeks ago, I ordered the establishment of a special project to thwart the drone threat, and already today I will be presented with a progress report on the matter. It will take time — but we are on it. We will continue to ensure Israel’s superiority in every arena.”
Throughout the fighting, Hezbollah has published a series of videos showing the final seconds before strikes on IDF vehicles in southern Lebanon. Most show a drone approaching tanks or armored vehicles and then the video cuts off because of the explosion.
The drones launched by the Shiite terrorist organization at the forces are handled and upgraded in workshops in southern Lebanon, where terrorists add components such as skids, a camera and explosives. But the key component is the fiber optic cable: The drone is physically connected by fiber optic cable directly to the control room where its operator is located. The cable is about 10 kilometers long, allowing the drone to effectively reach distant targets without IDF electronic warfare soldiers being able to detect and down it.
Hezbollah launches the explosive drones from long range, from areas where the IDF is not present. They usually do not carry massive explosive charges, but they have become a significant and threatening nuisance. The IDF has previously struck such explosives labs, where terrorists assembled the explosives and additional equipment onto the drones. At the same time, electronic warfare forces are also deployed in the field trying to deal with the threat, and Hezbollah launches drones at them as well.
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir instructed Northern Command and the Air Force to strike the drones’ production and supply chain, including deep inside Lebanon. Since the ceasefire declared with Lebanon — a ceasefire that has been violated repeatedly — the IDF has not struck Beirut, and the overwhelming majority of strikes have been in southern Lebanon, in territory south of the yellow line.
Following Zamir’s directive, the Air Force will be able to strike in more northern areas as well, with the aim of significantly damaging what has in recent days become the main threat to IDF forces.
First published: 22:25, 05.03.26