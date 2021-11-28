Israel will host Miss Universe contest next month despite Omicron, minister says

Israel will host the Miss Universe beauty pageant as planned next month despite imposing travel restrictions in a bid to stave off the Omicron strain of the coronavirus, the tourism minister said on Sunday.

Yoel Razvozov said participants in the contest will be granted waivers from the curbs while possibly being subject to PCR testing every 48 hours and other precautionary measures.

of foreigners into the country in an effort to contain the highly mutated new strain of the pathogen.

"This is an event that will be broadcast in 174 countries, a very important event, a event that Eilat, too, is very much in need of," Razvozov told reporters.

