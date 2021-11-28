Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
25C
יואל רזבוזוב
Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov
Photo: Ido Erez
Noa Cochva, Israel's representative to the 2021 Miss Universe Pageant

Israel will host Miss Universe contest next month despite Omicron, minister says

Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov says pageant to be televised to 174 countries and participants to be granted waivers from curbs but asked to submit to PCR testing every 48 hours

Reuters, Ynet |
Published: 11.28.21, 12:42
Israel will host the Miss Universe beauty pageant as planned next month despite imposing travel restrictions in a bid to stave off the Omicron strain of the coronavirus, the tourism minister said on Sunday.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • The 70th Miss Universe pageant is being staged in the southern Israeli resort city of Eilat on December 12.
    2 צפייה בגלריה
    נועה כוכבא, מלכת היופי 2021    נועה כוכבא, מלכת היופי 2021
    Noa Cochva, Israel's representative to the 2021 Miss Universe Pageant
    (Photo: Sason Moshe )
    Yoel Razvozov said participants in the contest will be granted waivers from the curbs while possibly being subject to PCR testing every 48 hours and other precautionary measures.
    Israel announced on Saturday it was banning the entry of foreigners into the country in an effort to contain the highly mutated new strain of the pathogen.
    "This is an event that will be broadcast in 174 countries, a very important event, a event that Eilat, too, is very much in need of," Razvozov told reporters.
    2 צפייה בגלריה
    יואל רזבוזוב    יואל רזבוזוב
    Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov
    (Photo: Ido Erez)
    "We will know how to manage this event. So, by using the waivers committee, we will have events like this, to which the country already committed itself and which we cannot cancel."
    The decision to hold the pageant in Israel was seen as controversial, with a contestant from Greece boycotting the event and the South African government withdrawing its support for its representative after she refused to pull out of the contest amid calls for a boycott to show support for the Palestinian people.

    Talkbacks for this article 0