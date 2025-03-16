Journalist-terrorists in Gaza operated under media cover, participated in October 7 massacre

Gaza’s government media office said Saturday that 192 Palestinian journalists have allegedly been killed by Israeli forces since October 7, 2023. The statement came after an Israeli strike killed a group of terrorists in Gaza, including one who entered Israel during the October 7 terror attack, and others who allegedly operated under the guise of media personnel.
According to Palestinian officials, the slain individuals were using a drone to "document the distribution of humanitarian aid" as part of their journalistic work.
Hamas' media office later echoed this claim, telling the AFP that the drone was being used to capture footage of an iftar meal during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Hamas officials asserted that the journalists were targeted despite the "clear nature of their work."
The IDF's Arabic-language spokesperson acknowledged that the dead were also journalists but said they were members of terrorist organizations. The Palestinian Center for the Protection of Journalists condemned the strike, calling it a "war crime."
The Palestinian Journalists' Syndicate accused Israel of being responsible for the deaths of 183 journalists in Gaza over the past year — a figure it said is double the number of journalists killed worldwide annually while on the job.
Many media outlets in Gaza are linked to Hamas or the Islamic Jihad. Nearly every Palestinian faction operates its own media arm, and journalists working for these outlets may be official supporters of terror groups. Some work directly with the organizations, such as those employed by Al-Quds Radio, which is affiliated with Islamic Jihad, and Hamas' Al-Aqsa TV channel. Others are involved in psychological warfare, public mobilization, and promoting the groups' narratives.
Given the security and political conditions in Gaza, Hamas and Islamic Jihad influence journalists throughout the territory, even those not formally affiliated with them. As the ruling authority, Hamas enforces regulations on all media operating in Gaza, including international outlets. Foreign journalists seeking work permits in the region generally avoid criticizing Hamas or addressing sensitive security issues, regardless of their editorial independence.