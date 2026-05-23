Trump says Iran deal 'largely negotiated'

U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday that an agreement on a memorandum of understanding with Iran had been “largely negotiated,” adding that final details were now being discussed and would be announced shortly.
Writing after a call from the Oval Office with leaders from across the region, Trump said the talks focused on Iran and “all things related to a Memorandum of Understanding pertaining to peace.”
“An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries,” Trump said.
Trump said the call included Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed, Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Pakistani Field Marshal Asim Munir, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.
Trump also said he held a separate call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which he described as having gone “very well.”
According to Trump, “final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly.”
He added that the expected agreement would include reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a central point of dispute in the talks.
“In addition to many other elements of the Agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened,” Trump said.