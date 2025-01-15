Radical pro-Hezbollah imam to address Trump inauguration

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's campaign has unveiled the official schedule for his inauguration festivities, which will span three days in Washington, D.C. The celebration will include traditional military displays, inaugural balls, a performance by country music star Carrie Underwood, and tickets priced at $1 million for an exclusive candlelit dinner with the president and first lady. For the first time in U.S. history, the presidential inauguration will feature an invocation by an imam, alongside a pastor and a rabbi.
Trump has chosen Imam Husham al-Husainy of Dearborn, Michigan, to deliver the prayer. Al-Husainy, who represents the Iraqi-American community, has faced scrutiny for past statements that critics describe as anti-Israel and extremist. In a televised debate with a Christian pastor, al-Husainy once remarked that the Quran foretells “good news” of an impending attack on Israel and predicted Muslims would "enter Jerusalem and kick the Jews."
Al-Husainy has also publicly defended Hezbollah, a group designated as a terrorist organization by the United States. During a 2007 interview on Fox News’ Hannity, host Sean Hannity pressed al-Husainy to acknowledge Hezbollah as a terrorist group. Al-Husainy refused, saying, "That's your interpretation. Hezbollah is a Lebanese organization." When pressed further, he asserted, "There’s a biblical meaning to Hezbollah—people of God."
The imam’s participation in a pro-Hezbollah rally in Dearborn in 2006 has also drawn criticism. At the event, he appeared on stage holding a picture of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and reportedly wished death to the Saudis over their involvement in Yemen, calling them "agents of the Jews."
Al-Husainy has also previously mourned the death of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Quds Force, who was killed in a U.S. drone strike in 2020. A Facebook post attributed to him expressed condolences over Soleimani’s death, further fueling controversy.
The Middle East Forum, a conservative think tank focused on radical Islam, described al-Husainy as a “radical, pro-Hezbollah Shia imam” with “a significant history of extremism.”
The inclusion of al-Husainy in Trump’s inaugural proceedings has sparked debate, with critics questioning the message it sends about the administration’s stance on extremism and its approach to Middle Eastern issues. So far, neither Trump’s campaign nor al-Husainy has commented on the criticism.