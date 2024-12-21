Israeli military operation in Syria ‘wise and correct,’ Druze leader says

Israelis across the country were shocked last week by news of the fall of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s regime and of the Israeli military occupation of certain areas of Syria .

This development reverberated strongly in Majdal Shams, a Druze town on the Golan Heights that has been under Israeli control since 1967. The Media Line sat down with Majdal Shams Mayor Dolan Abu Saleh for an exclusive interview about how Israel’s Druze population is reacting to these events.

3 View gallery Majdal Shams ( Photo: Felice Friedson/The Media Line )

Majdal Shams is considered the unofficial Druze capital of the Golan Heights and is home to nearly 12,000 residents, all of whom are Druze. Druze people make up the majority of the 24,000 Arabs living throughout the Golan. An additional 100,000 or so Israeli Druze live outside of the Golan in northern Israel and around Haifa. The town’s ties to Syria run deep. For many families, there are relatives on the other side of the border, creating a complex set of loyalties and concerns.

Abu Saleh, now in his fourth term as mayor, spoke at length about the dramatic changes in Syria and their impact on the Druze community. “For every family here, there’s family on the other side,” he said, stressing the deeply personal nature of these political shifts. He described the fall of Assad as a transformative event, noting, “The people here are very, very happy that the dictator, the murderer of the people, is no longer in power. They hope there will be a new Syria of peace, humanity and human rights.”

Concerns heightened in Majdal Shams after the terrorist atrocities of October 7, 2023. “Until October 7, the civil war in Syria did not pose a significant threat to residents of the Golan,” Abu Saleh said. After that date, people worried about possible infiltration from Syria. “Hezbollah operated freely in Syria under Assad,” he noted, explaining why residents feared that violence could spill over the border. “All this time, we saw cooperation between Hezbollah and Assad,” he said.

The fall of Assad also brought the Druze community’s historical questions of loyalty and identity into sharper focus. When Israel occupied the Golan Heights in 1967 and annexed the territory in 1981, it offered Druze residents Israeli citizenship, but many continued to identify as Syrian.

Today, Druze in the Golan remains eligible for Israeli citizenship, and the number of applicants has grown in recent years. Data from 2022 show that around 20% of Majdal Shams residents hold Israeli citizenship, while the rest have permanent residency without citizenship. Abu Saleh described himself as “a proud Israeli citizen,” explaining that Israel provides security and a high standard of human rights.

“I love this place very much. I love to be part of society in the State of Israel,” he added. “Both personally and as a community, we want to feel an indivisible part of the State of Israel, not only in name, but also through receiving budgets and sharing resources from the state, and that this feeling will be mutual and not one-sided.”

Before discussing the broader historical context, Abu Saleh outlined his personal and political journey. He has served two terms as an appointed council head before being elected in Majdal Shams’ first and subsequent elections, now totaling four terms in office.

He explained that the local council is administered under the Interior Ministry and that the town receives funding from Israeli government offices, just like any other local authority in Israel.

Majdal Shams drew wider attention in July 2024, when a Hezbollah rocket attack killed 12 children in the town . Abu Saleh called it “a great human tragedy,” adding that some of those wounded remained hospitalized for months.

The community received substantial philanthropic support from Israeli organizations and from the Jewish community abroad. “Many philanthropic actors came and embraced the families,” he said. This sympathy and support contributed to the sense that the Druze of Majdal Shams are integral to Israel’s fabric, not simply because of geography, but because of shared values and security concerns.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Regarding current security measures, Abu Saleh said the town works closely with local Israeli military divisions and the military’s Home Front Command, sometimes going beyond the official guidelines. Only about 60% of homes in Majdal Shams have bomb shelters, and the municipality is aware that more must be done to protect residents. He praised Israel’s decision to enter Syria to create a buffer zone, calling it “a wise and correct step” to protect Israeli citizens before threats cross into the country.

Israel’s actions in Syria have drawn criticism from countries like Saudi Arabia and Egypt, but Abu Saleh defended the move. “The State of Israel needs to create a barrier that will protect its residents and citizens,” he said. “If the State of Israel is threatened in the future, it can manage the war outside its borders. That means that before its residents and citizens are harmed, it will be there to protect them.”

3 View gallery Majdal Sham Mayor Dolan Abu Saleh ( Photo: The Media Line )

Before the outbreak of Syria’s civil war, Druze students from the Golan often attended Damascus University. Abu Saleh acknowledged that it was a positive experience for many at the time, but today, he favors Israeli academia. He believes that Golan Druze who complete their studies in Israel, have an easier time joining the Israeli labor market. Residents of Majdal Shams now work in fields such as medicine, engineering, construction, high-tech and civil service, and most families also engage in agriculture.

He emphasized that women in Majdal Shams play an active role, holding many central positions in local government and making up at least half of those working in professional fields. Abu Saleh’s eldest daughter is preparing for an academic career, and his wife runs the family business. He called for more factories and high-tech firms to set up locally, creating opportunities for women who prefer to work close to home.

Regarding Syria’s future under the de facto leadership of Abu Mohammed al-Golani , some Druze are worried, but Abu Saleh sees reasons for optimism. He noted that new authorities released prisoners and preserved government institutions, which may indicate a focus on human well-being. Still, he stressed the importance of ensuring that minority groups, like the Kurds, are not harmed and called for international dialogue with Turkey’s president to address concerns over Kurdish safety.

Reflecting on his responsibilities as mayor during these tumultuous times, Abu Saleh acknowledged that the job is a great challenge. “The whole world looks at how a leader acts in such a situation,” he said. “We will continue to protect our residents and the State of Israel, which protects us, and work toward a future where everyone can thrive.”

3 View gallery The Syrian rebel flag hoisted in Majdal Shams ( Photo: Felice Friedson/The Media Line )

To mark the fall of the Assad regime, some residents of Majdal Shams raised the flag of the Syrian opposition last week.

“Seeing the Syrian flag fly in Majdal Shams instead of the flag of the Syrian regime is very different and very significant,” Abu Saleh said. “But we, as a local authority that is under Israeli sovereignty, want to see here in the State of Israel the flag of the State of Israel, because the State of Israel is the one that gives us security.”

“I think that we all hope for a situation in which Syria will receive the flag of Israel in Damascus. Until then, we will think about cooperating in raising the flags in a friendly manner.”

Giorgia Valente contributed to this story.

The story is written by (author's name) and reprinted with permission from The Media Line .