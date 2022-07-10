Biden says trip from Israel to Saudi Arabia symbolizes 'budding relations'

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday he will be the first president to fly from Israel to Saudi Arabia next week which he said would be a small symbol of "budding relations and steps toward normalization" between the Jewish state and the Arab world.

"I will be the first president to visit the Middle East since 9/11 without U.S. troops engaged in a combat mission there. It's my aim to keep it that way," Biden wrote in an opinion piece published in the Washington Post.

President Biden also defended his decision to travel to Saudi Arabia, saying human rights would be on his agenda as he gave a preview of a trip on which he aims to reset ties with the crown prince, who he previously denounced as a pariah.

Biden will hold bilateral talks with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his leadership team, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on his visit to the Middle East next week.

Crown Prince Mohammed, Saudi Arabia's de facto leader, was believed to be behind the 2018 murder of Washington Post journalist and political opponent Jamal Khashoggi, according to the U.S. intelligence community.

In a commentary published in the Washington Post late on Saturday , Biden said his aim was to "reorient and not rupture relations with a country that has been a U.S. strategic partner for 80 years."

"I know that there are many who disagree with my decision to travel to Saudi Arabia," Biden wrote. "My views on human rights are clear and long-standing, and fundamental freedoms are always on the agenda when I travel abroad, as they will be during this trip, just as they will be in Israel and the West Bank."

Biden needs oil-rich Saudi Arabia's help at a time of high gasoline prices and as he encourages efforts to end the war in Yemen after the Saudis recently extended a ceasefire there.

The U.S. president argued that Saudi Arabia had recently helped to "restore unity among the six countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, has fully supported the truce in Yemen and was working to stabilize oil markets with other OPEC producers."

The United States also wants to curb Iran's influence in the Middle East.

In his Washington Post piece, Biden criticized former president Donald Trump for withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear accords between Tehran and six world powers, which led to an escalation in the war in Yemen.