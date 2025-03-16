Missile launched from Yemen lands in Egypt; Israel investigates possible targeting

According to the IDF, the missile crashed near Sharm el-Sheikh of Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, but no impacts were detected within Israeli territory, and no other immediate threats were identified.
The last known launches from Yemen before the temporary cease-fire between Israel and Hamas occurred on Jan. 9, when the IDF reported that the Air Force intercepted three drones launched by the Houthis within an hour.
Earlier that day, the IDF released data showing that since the outbreak of the war in Gaza, approximately 320 drones had been fired from Yemen toward Israel. More than 100 were intercepted, while the rest either landed in unpopulated areas, failed to reach Israeli airspace or caused no significant damage, according to the military.
<< Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv >>
The overnight incident came just hours after the U.S. launched an unprecedented bombing campaign of Houthi strongholds in Yemen as the Iran-backed terror group renewed its threats on Red Sea shipping. The Houthi-run health ministry reported at least 31 fatalities in the attacks.
Reports suggest the U.S. offensive is the beginning of a sustained response to renewed Houthi threats against Israel and vessels sailing to its ports through the Red Sea.
U.S. President Donald Trump, who has blamed Iran for supporting the Houthis’ attacks on Red Sea shipping, warned Tehran to halt its backing of the group immediately.
"Support for the Houthi terrorists must end IMMEDIATELY!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Do NOT threaten the American People, their President, who has received one of the largest mandates in Presidential History, or Worldwide shipping lanes. If you do, BEWARE, because America will hold you fully accountable and, we won’t be nice about it!"