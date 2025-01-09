Hundreds of drones fired from Yemen at Israel have been thwarted | Watch the drone interceptions

The IDF has released data on missile and drone launches from Yemen since the beginning of the war, along with new recordings of interceptions. According to the IDF, since the beginning of the war the Houthis have launched about 40 surface-to-surface missiles, most of which were intercepted.
"The IDF Aerial Defense Array intercepted most of the missiles that approached Israeli territory. So far, one fallen projectile has been identified, along with two partial interceptions that led to fragments falling in the area. The rest of the launches failed en route," the IDF reported.
In two of the cases, the missiles or large fragments hit in Jaffa and and hit the Ramat Ef’al elementary school in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv..
Additionally, the Houthi terrorist regime has launched approximately 320 UAV toward Israel, over 100 of which were intercepted by the Israeli Air Force, according to he IDF. To date, two effective hits have been identified. The remaining UAVs either fell in open areas, failed to reach Israeli territory, or caused no significant damage.
Video documentation provided by the IDF show the interception of two drones - one by a fighter jet and the other by a combat helicopter. In addition, communications among troops were released from the interception of a surface-to-surface missile launched from Yemen on December 1.
"Currently we see a target with a single trajectory toward Tel Aviv, the Gush Dan area," is heard over the radio, and then an announcement: "We have the capability... Updating ... lanched toward the target ... interception. We have a positive elimination assessment, with an explosion indication. Updating again, we have multiple positive indications of a successful interception."
Earlier this week, the IDF intercepted a missile launched from Yemen before it crossed into Israeli territory. Following the launch, a siren was sounded only in Moshav Talmei Elazar near Hadera. The Houthis announced that the target was the largest power plant in Israel, Orot Rabin near Hadera. They claimed that they launched a "hypersonic ballistic missile of the 'Palestine 2' model."
About a week ago, another missile was intercepted , setting off alarms in many communities in central Israel, including the Gush Dan, Sharon, the Shfela regions, and the Jerusalem area. A week earlier, the Houthis launched missiles at Israel five times.