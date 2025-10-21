US Treasury chief 'encourages' Smotrich to 'fully embrace' Trump’s Gaza plan

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich met Monday in Washington with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, marking the second time in seven months the two officials have held talks after a four-year gap in such meetings.
The discussion came amid heightened political tensions in Israel, following Smotrich’s vocal opposition to a ceasefire agreement with Hamas that would end the war in Gaza and secure the release of Israeli hostages. During the meeting, Bessent “encouraged” Smotrich to "fully embrace President [Donald] Trump’s landmark peace plan" for the region, according to a U.S. Treasury readout from the meeting.
The American side also highlighted the “great potential” in expanding the Abraham Accords — a set of normalization agreements between Israel and several Arab states brokered during Trump’s first term. Bessent thanked Smotrich for his “leadership in Israel” and reaffirmed his commitment to Israel’s security.
Smotrich, a far-right member of Netanyahu's government, has made a series of controversial statements in recent weeks, including a call during a holiday event in the southern city of Sderot to resettle Jews in Gaza. He has previously said the coastal enclave should be turned into a “real estate bonanza” after the war and posted the single word “war” on social media following Hamas’s violation of a ceasefire earlier this month.
In a statement released by the Finance Ministry, Smotrich thanked Bessent for the Trump administration’s “unwavering support” for Israel, praising Trump’s role in securing the release of hostages, his firm stance on dismantling Hamas and his broader commitment to Israeli security.
The hour-long meeting also covered “practical steps” for advancing regional agreements and the continuation of a “maximum pressure campaign” on Iran, led by Bessent.
Following the meeting, Smotrich extended an invitation to Bessent to visit Jerusalem and said: “I’m wrapping up a warm and friendly meeting in Washington. We have true friends in Washington, and we discussed deepening cooperation across a range of areas. The Israeli economy is strong and stable, and continued bilateral cooperation, along with regional development opportunities, will take us, God willing, to new heights.”