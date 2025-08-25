Families call on Israelis to join second day of mass protests in demand of hostage deal

The families of hostages still held in Gaza plan another day of nationwide protests on Tuesday. This week's events do not include a call to strike after businesses, universities and others stalled work last Sunday to join the families in a call to the government to finally end the war and return all of the remaining hostages home.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has yet to respond to the latest proposal for a ceasefire and hostage release deal that Hamas accepted over a week ago. At the same time, the IDF was advancing its offensive on Gaza City and the surrounding refugee camps despite concerns voiced by Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir that the operation would put the lives of hostages at risk.
In an interview with Ynet, Anat Rubinstein, the aunt of Bar Kuperstein, who is held captive by Hamas, said the problem the families have is a complete lack of faith in Netanyahu and his policies. "Every time there was a deal on the table, he knew how to add new demands that he knew could not be met and then spins it," she said.
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum urged the public in a statement, “not to give up on the hostages.” Tuesday's protests, under the slogan “Israel Stands Together,” are expected to begin at 7 AM with demonstrations on major intersections and will include convoys, rallies and other actions in solidarity with the hostages. The day will end with a rally in Hostage Square
"Returning the hostages is at risk. Therefore, the families are asking Israelis to join them in a day of solidarity," the families said. they called for the public to also stand by the IDF forces, who are collapsing under the load and the many who were evacuated from their homes and are waiting to return safely."
After a mass rally where hundreds of thousands were estimated to attend, at Tel Aviv's Hostage Square last week, the forum said Israelis demonstrated their values that value lives and returning the hostages, above all else."