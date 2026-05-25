Hezbollah drone hits Metula home as Kiryat Shmona students rush to shelters | Watch

Sirens warning of incoming drones sounded Monday morning near Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel, again forcing students in the city to rush to shelters in the middle of the school day. Later, an explosive drone struck the roof of a home in Metula, a town on the Lebanese border. No casualties were reported.

After interceptions were seen over northern Israel, the IDF said Hezbollah had launched several explosive drones toward Israeli troops operating in southern Lebanon and toward Israeli territory.

Kiryat Shmona students rush to shelters ( Photo: Ofri Sasson )

“Following the alerts activated a short while ago regarding the infiltration of a hostile aircraft in several areas of northern Israel, Hezbollah launched several explosive drones toward IDF troops and Israeli territory,” the military said. “As a result, the fall of an explosive drone was identified in Metula. The incident is under review.”

Students at Danziger High School in Kiryat Shmona filmed themselves taking cover under a classroom desk before deciding to head to the school shelter. Once there, they found there was not enough room for everyone. Those who managed to enter were packed tightly into the small space, while others were forced, or chose, to remain outside.

Meanwhile, against the backdrop of U.S.-Iran negotiations that, according to reports, also touch on Lebanon, fire in the north continued. At 5:47 a.m., a drone siren sounded in Shtula, near the Lebanese border. At 8:37 a.m., an alert was activated in Arab al-Aramshe, a Bedouin village in northern Israel. At 11:08 a.m., sirens sounded in several communities near the border, including Misgav Am, Kfar Giladi, Kiryat Shmona, Tel Hai, Beit Hillel and HaGoshrim. At 12:27 p.m., alerts were activated in Metula, Misgav Am, Margaliot and Kfar Giladi.

Hezbollah drone hits Metula home

Despite the official ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, fighting continues in southern Lebanon, and the IDF is still struggling to counter Hezbollah’s explosive drones.

On Monday morning, the IDF cleared for publication that Sgt. Nehoray Leizer , 19, from Eilat, a soldier in the 601st Combat Engineering Battalion, was killed Sunday by an explosive drone strike. Another soldier was seriously wounded in the incident.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, who visited the army’s northern command on Sunday, said the military was “prepared to return to high-intensity fighting.”