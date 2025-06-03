IDF denies firing at civilians after new Gaza aid center incident reportedly leaves dozens dead

At least 24 Palestinians were killed and dozens more wounded Tuesday after Israeli troops allegedly opened fire on a crowd waiting for humanitarian aid west of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, according to local and medical sources. The incident comes just two days after similar claims of IDF fire near an aid distribution center sparked international outcry.

The sources said the gunfire was direct and not the result of an airstrike. Graphic images circulated on social media appeared to show multiple bodies at the scene. Aid organizations operating in Gaza supported the reports, although the U.S.-based Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which coordinates aid deliveries in the area, has yet to issue a formal response.

2 View gallery Hamas releases images of wounded, claiming they were injured by IDF fire near aid distribution center in Rafah

The IDF, in a statement issued shortly after the reports emerged, said that a group of individuals had deviated from designated aid routes and approached Israeli troops, prompting warning fire. “The troops carried out warning fire, and after the suspects failed to retreat, additional shots were directed near a few individual suspects who advanced toward the troops,” the IDF said. The military added that the incident occurred approximately 500 meters from the aid distribution site and acknowledged reports of casualties, while noting that the circumstances remain under investigation.

The IDF emphasized that it allows GHF and other international organizations to distribute aid independently and works to prevent such assistance from reaching Hamas. "IDF troops are not preventing the arrival of Gazan civilians to the humanitarian aid distribution sites," the statement said.

What a disgrace.

Even if you look very hard, there’s one word you won’t find in the Secretary-General’s statement: Hamas.

Not a word about the fact that Hamas is the one shooting civilians and trying to prevent them from collecting aid packages.

Not a word about the fact that… pic.twitter.com/pcQ5jMVQEa — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) June 2, 2025

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday called for an independent investigation into the previous incident near the Rafah aid center, where at least 30 people were reportedly killed while waiting for food. Witnesses claimed Israeli troops had opened fire at the GHF-operated site, which is supported by the U.S. and Israel.

The IDF firmly denied responsibility, saying, “Findings from an initial inquiry indicate that the IDF did not fire at civilians while they were near or within the humanitarian aid distribution site and that reports to this effect are false.” GHF also rejected the accusations, noting it had seen no evidence of an attack at or near its facility.

2 View gallery UN Secretary-General António Guterres ( Photo: AFP )

Drone footage shows gunmen in Gaza firing at civilians collecting humanitarian aid ( Video: IDF )

Security camera footage of food distribution at the GHF center in Rafah

Guterres said he was “appalled” by the reports and called for accountability. The Foreign Ministry criticized the UN chief’s remarks as a “disgrace,” arguing that he failed to mention Hamas’ role in the humanitarian crisis.

In response to the accusations, the IDF released drone footage it said showed armed, masked terrorists shooting at Palestinians in Khan Younis to create the false impression that Israeli troops were responsible for civilian casualties. The footage was released 14 hours after the initial reports of Israeli involvement had already spread globally.

“Hamas is a brutal terrorist organization that starves and endangers the population in order to preserve its control over the Gaza Strip,” the IDF said in a statement. “As part of its brutal behavior and its attempts to disrupt humanitarian aid, Hamas directly harms the residents of Gaza.”